The dramatic clifftop spa hotel named one of the best in Wales

A much-loved Pembrokeshire coastal hotel has been named one of the stand-out destinations in Wales

St Brides Spa Hotel, perched above Saundersfoot harbour, has been recognised by The Times’ travel experts for its “unbeatable coastal views” and dramatic clifftop spa with its iconic infinity pool overlooking the bay.

Overlooking Saundersfoot harbour, the award-winning St Brides Spa Hotel has been recognised by The Times in their annual guide to the country’s standout places to stay.

The 2026 Best 50 Places to Stay List celebrates a mix of exciting new openings and long-established favourites that continue to evolve and offer something fresh for guests.

The recognition for the leading spa hotel comes after a major refurbishment and upgrades to the bedrooms, spa and restaurant, further cementing the hotel’s reputation as one of Wales’ leading coastal escapes.

In its review, The Times praised the hotel’s “unbeatable coastal views” and described the spa as an “impressive clifftop spa”, home to the much-photographed infinity pool overlooking Saundersfoot Bay. The review also highlighted the hotel’s upscale Cliff Restaurant and its menus showcasing seasonal Welsh produce.

The recognition follows a significant refurbishment completed last year, which saw all 35 bedrooms refreshed with new furnishings, carpets and air conditioning to enhance the hotel’s contemporary coastal feel. The spa facilities were also upgraded with the addition of a Himalayan infra-red salt room, outdoor sauna and spa pool, while the restaurant was reimagined to make even more of the spectacular sea views.

The hotel is owned by Celtic Collection, which also operates The Celtic Manor, Parkgate Hotel and Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront amongst others.

Celtic Collection Regional Operations Director Matt Barnby said: “It’s great to see St Brides included in The Times’ Best 50 Places to Stay. The team here works incredibly hard to create a special experience for every guest, so this kind of recognition really means a lot. After the refurbishment last year, it’s also nice to see the hotel, and Pembrokeshire as a destination, getting this sort of national attention.”

The accolade further reinforces the hotel’s reputation as one of Wales’ leading coastal escapes, attracting visitors keen to experience Pembrokeshire’s dramatic scenery, locally inspired dining and warm Welsh hospitality.

The Celtic Collection took over the management of St Brides Spa Hotel in 2024 in partnership with the hotel’s new owner, the Port of Milford Haven.

For more information and reservations, visit www.stbridesspahotel.com

Read more: Welsh hotels feature in The Times 50 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2026