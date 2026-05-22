The duo dubbed ‘Britain’s best band’ head out on extensive UK tour

Nation.Cymru staff

They’re the duo dubbed ‘Britain’s best band’ having become one of the UK’s most talked-about live acts.

Boasting sold-out world tours, extensive BBC 6 Music support, a slot on Later… with Jools Holland, and a recent standout performance with Super Furry Animals at Cardiff Utilita Arena last weekend they’re making a sizeable impression on the UK music scene.

Now, Getdown Services will be bringing their riotous live show back to Wales on Thursday, November 18 when they headline the Tramshed in Cardiff, as part of an extensive UK tour.

Fresh off the back of a whirlwind two years, sell out tours across North America, Australia and New Zealand, and the announcement of their new album Massive Champion in August, returning to one of the UK’s most vital grassroots venues feels fitting for a band who have built their reputation on a fierce commitment to keeping independent music alive.

The band are no strangers to causing chaos at the Cardiff venue.

During the Swn Festival in the city last October they swept a packed crowd away with their manic energy and unbridled pop thrills.

Such was the spell they cast on the attendant gig-goers a stunning rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau broke out mid-gig – the audience belting it out with a rousing fervour not out of place at the Cardiff City or Principality Stadiums.

One gig-goer explained how the anthem came to be sung. “Getdown Services played a bit of the Stereophonics song Dakota, which had the crowd singing along. At the end of the song they joked that Dakota was / should be the national anthem. The crowd started to jovially boo and respond and Getdown Services challenged the crowd to sing the National Anthem and the crowd duly obliged!”

The Bristol-based duo – Josh Law and Ben Sadler – have carved out a cult following with their genre-agnostic danceable grooves, and satirical put-downs of modern Britain.

Since releasing their acclaimed debut album Crisps in 2023, they’ve become one of the country’s most talked-about live acts. Their rise has been fuelled by extensive radio airplay and TV coverage, including a standout performances with BBC Live at Glastonbury, and prestigious shows with Viagra Boys at Alexandra Palace, Super Furry Animals at Cardiff Utilita Arena, Antony Szmierek at Koko, among many others.

Beyond the chaos and charisma, Getdown Services have become powerful advocates for fairness in the music industry. As Patrons of Music Venue Trust, they’ve used their platform to champion grassroots spaces, raising over £7,500 on their last tour to support emerging artists and continuing to speak out for the venues that shaped them.

Their activism extends globally too: their track Special Cups features on Music For Iran Vol. 4, a charity compilation supporting Free Them Now, who campaign for the release of political prisoners and provide aid to displaced families.

Tramshed, one of Cardiff’s most beloved independent venues, offers the perfect home for the band’s unhinged, communal energy. Known for its industrial character, impeccable sound and intimate scale, it has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape – a place where breakthrough artists, cult favourites and global icons collide with audiences who live for live music.

Tickets are on sale from today (Friday, May 22) via Tixr

Event Info

Getdown Services

Tramshed, Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Doors: 7pm

14+ show (Under 16’s accompanied with an adult 18)

Tickets: Available from £22 + bf from Tixr

Links

https://www.tramshedcardiff.com



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