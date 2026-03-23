The hilarious rendition of one of Dylan Thomas’ most famous poems

It’s Dylan Thomas but not like you’ve ever heard it before.

“Do not go gentle into that good night” is one of the legendary poet’s most famous works. Written in 1947 it has been suggested that the poem was written for Thomas’s dying father.

One thing we can be certain of is that it was never intended to be read in the way it was presented by comedy star Diane Morgan in the new series of Last One Laughing.

One of the hit TV shows of last year, which sees comics competing to make each other laugh while not cracking up themselves, the new series which premiered on Prime Video last week has already become one of the most talked about shows on television.

And a hilarious scene from the programme has gone viral thanks to Morgan’s unorthodox reading of the Dylan Thomas classic.

The Motherland and Philomena Cunk star, whose mum is from Aberdare and who recently became patron of a Welsh cat rescue charity, performed the poem with the required amount of gravitas, apart one rather unexpected detail. It reduced host Jimmy Carr to tears (of laughter) and one of the contestants to lose it completely.

We won’t spoil it for you, if you haven’t seen it. Watch and enjoy!

had to repost this Diane Morgan on last one laughing she killed it with her performance 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FpsPYYa58W — Dog Head (@dog_head) March 22, 2026

Last One Laughing Series 2

The brand-new series returns with another selection of comics: David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, Mel Giedroyc, Alan Carr, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Sam Campbell and inaugural series one winner Bob Mortimer returning to defend his crown.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the brand-new series would be back on screens in 2026 with host Jimmy Carr and his deputy, Roisin Conaty. Series one starring Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade launched last year to impressive critical acclaim with Bob Mortimer crowned the series one champion.

In this new series, Jimmy Carr once again challenges 10 of Britain’s funniest comics to spend the day together without so much as cracking a smile. Over the course of the series, they will use every ounce of their comedic talents to try and break their opponents without cracking up. And it’s not just their rivals they need to watch out for. The show is packed with comedy cameos, format twists and surprises designed to elicit laughs from both players and viewers alike. The rules are simple: laugh and you’re out. Who will be crowned the winner of Last One Laughing series 2?

Last One Laughing is the latest adaptation of the successful Amazon Original series from Japan entitled Documental, created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo, where Matsumoto leads 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors.” The fan-favourite Last One Laughing format became the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in France, Germany and Italy, and had hugely successful local versions in over 20 territories. Local celebrity hosts include Graham Norton (Ireland), Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia) and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Last One Laughing is produced by Banijay UK labels Zeppotron and Initial and is available to watch now on Prime Video.