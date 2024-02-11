The joy of Skindred – Wales’ first MOBO Award winners

David Owens

It’s been quite the few days for the unstoppable heavy metal, punk rock, reggae sound system known as Skindred.

Newport’s finest formed in 1998 and although together for 25 years, their popularity is undiminished, in fact they’re more popular than ever.

They’ll soon play one of the biggest gigs of their lives at the 12,500 capacity Wembley Arena and this week they achieved a notable milestone, winning a MOBO award for best alternative music act – and in doing so they also became the first artistes from Wales win a MOBO.

Understandably, the band’s enigmatic frontman Benji Webbe was thrilled to achieve one of the pinnacles of Skindred’s career thus far, picking up the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) award at the ceremony at Sheffield Arena.

“Well it’s a beautiful thing,”said the singer. “To be nominated for a MOBO is such a massive deal for me and the boys in Skindred.

“I’ve been watching the MOBOs since it started and always wondered why they didn’t have an alternative music category, but last year that changed and was rectified with the Best Alternative Music Act added to the award ceremony.”

The award, which was was presented by fast-rising rock duo The Nova Twins, saw Skindred facing off in the alternative music category against some familiar names in Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, and Young Fathers.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think Skindred would be at the MOBOs but due to that new category that was added we not only got nominated, but we actually won,” said Benji.

“As much as we were the band that’s been around the longest in this year’s nominees we were not guaranteed to actually win. So when The Nova Twins called our name at the ceremony we were all genuinely thrilled, buzzed and surprised.”

What followed was a sizeable outpouring of love for the band, just to underline their immense popularity as true originals.

“We have had so many well wishes and incredible messages of support and encouragement from all over the world,” said Benji. “It’s been amazing.”

On March 15, Skindred will play a huge date at the Wembley Ovo Arena – and Benji is inviting everyone along.

“If you ain’t seen us yet, there are still tickets left, and we’d love to take this opportunity to invite you all along to actually see what a concert we have created over the last 25 years looks like,” he said.

“Life is too short, make all the memories you can with your love ones. This music we make is a total celebration of life, come feel the unity sound of the ragga metal sound system that is Skindred!”

Find out more about Skindred and book your tickets HERE

READ MORE:

The stellar rise of Benji Webbe – a 30-year overnight sensation

Welsh rock giants Skindred sponsor Welsh club’s away shirt

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

