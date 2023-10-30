Welsh rock giants Skindred sponsor Welsh club’s away shirt

Welsh rock band Skindred have teamed up with local team Newport Corinthians to sponsor the club’s away shirt.

The band led by Benji Webbe will have their logo proudly emblazoned across the Jamaican-inspired away kit of the team, who were founded in 1961 and play in the Gwent County League Premier Division.

The shirts, which are produced by pioneering Welsh sports kit manufacturer Tor Sports, has been attracting admiring glances since it was launched over the weekend.

It’s the latest colourful creation from the Welsh kit masterminds, who have manufactured a series of notable shirts for Welsh league clubs – most recently a Subways inspired shirt for Albion Rovers, and a collaboration with Llantwit Major AFC on a Boca Juniors inspired shirt and a Neville Southall influenced goalkeeping jersey.

A statement on Skindred’s Facebook page read: “So we are pleased to announce that we are sponsoring this seasons Newport Corinthians AFC Away Shirt 23/24.

“This is Corinthians AFC’s first playing kit (produced by Tor Sports) under a new and exciting partnership.

“Created with the style and spirit of Jamaican culture, the shirt, takes its inspiration from the 1998 Reggae Boyz and gives it a modern twist.

“With a dynamic silhouette of Newport’s transporter bridge echoing the passion and determination displayed by Newport Corinthians AFC, its players & supporters, it celebrates the powerful relationship between Jamaican culture and football, with a shirt that transcends the sport, creating the ultimate fusion of football, culture and fashion.”

The Skindred away shirt is available to order HERE and retails at £39.00. The product will be shipped on 18th December 2023.

It’s not the first time a rock band or musician has sponsored a football team.

The most recent to hit the headlines was US superstar rapper 50 Cent who has put his name to the away shirts of a Welsh girls youth team, sponsoring AFC Rumney’s Under 14s.

Musicians sponsoring football teams

Newport County / Caerleon AFC – (2023/24) – Tinty & the Bucket Hats

Ipswich Town (2023) – Ed Sheeran

Bohemians (2021) – Fontaines D.C

St Albans City (2020-21) – Enter Shikari

Margate (2018-present) – The Libertines

St Roch’s Primary School (2018) – Mogwai

Notts County FC (2017-present) – Jake Bugg

The Seven Sisters Under-9s (2017) – Sleaford Mods

Eastleigh Reds Under-13s (2012) – The Prodigy

Bonnyton Thistle Under-9s (2009) – Biffy Clyro

Greenbank FC Under-10s (2006) – Motorhead

Newport County (2004-05) – Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Brighton and Hove Albion (1999) – Fatboy Slim’s record label Skint

Cardiff City (1999) – Super Furry Animals

Clydebank (1993) – Wet Wet Wet

The Tor Story

Tor Sports was founded in April 2020, when its owner, Will Morgan, decided he had had enough of wearing the same template kit as other clubs in local leagues and wanted to try something different. Whilst furloughed, Will began contacting factories and designers around the world to try to create a custom kit for his own club, Rogerstone AFC.

One the kit was revealed on social media, the club was inundated with requests on where to purchase the shirt. A website was quickly put together and the rest is history. To date, Rogerstone AFC have sold several thousand of their shirts.

Once the kit took to the field, opposition clubs began querying the origin of the kit and Tor Sports was born.

The company now operates from its base in Newport city centre. To date, we have produced custom teamwear for football, rugby, netball, cycling and cricket clubs but say they are always happy to discuss new opportunities.

Visit the Tor Sports website HERE

