Eight libraries and library authorities from across the United Kingdom and Ireland have been crowned regional and country winners, celebrating those that engage communities in meaningful, lasting ways, through thoughtful collaboration and innovation.

Selected by the judges from 42 finalists announced last month, the award, sponsored by publisher DK and run in association with The Reading Agency, celebrates libraries that inspire local communities to engage in reading and the services offered by their local libraries.

Neath Port Talbot Library Service, the Welsh regional winner, was named the best in Wales.

It was praised for establishing ‘NPT Children’s BookFest: Write, Draw, Create’, providing high-quality events for children aged 5–16 and their families in areas where such events are not usually accessible.

Working in partnership with local parks, theatres, and running a writing competition, the festival engaged new audiences and showcased the library service’s commitment to community outreach and high-quality programming.

The overall regional and country winner of the Library of the Year award will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Mond ay 11th May 2026.

Philip Jones, editor The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “Libraries are at the heart of our reading culture, and the initiatives implemented by these winners show how a love of books can be inculcated across large groups of library users, activating new readers and reactivating lapsed ones. Ranging from writing projects to book bingo to a community cohesion programme aimed at refugees, in the National Year of Reading these are standout examples of what can be done and done well.”

The government has announced it will give public libraries a cash boost of up to £150,000 in support of the National Year of Reading, including £5,000 to be split across the five English regional winners of The British Book Awards Library of the Year 2026.

Targeted at areas most in need, the funding is intended to “unlock opportunity, support skills and learning, and reconnect people with reading for pleasure.

The fund is expected to support projects across 72 library authority areas disadvantaged by high deprivation, weak social infrastructure and low library engagement.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency said: “Applications for Library of the Year have once again been exceptional this year, highlighting the ingenuity and innovation that libraries demonstrate every day to connect with new and evolving audiences. The regional and country winners, however, truly distinguished themselves through the scale of their ambition and the depth of their impact.”

“At The Reading Agency, we are proud to support libraries in their role as vital community anchors. These winners showcase the transformative power of libraries to engage communities in meaningful, lasting ways, and the shortlisted entries demonstrate how thoughtful collaboration and innovation create immediate success and enduring legacy. Together, they show how libraries are shaping resilient, inclusive communities across 2026 and beyond.”

