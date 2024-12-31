The Merthyr railway timetable story that is absolutely beautiful

On New Year’s Eve here is a beautiful story which we all loved when we first heard it.

It’s sure to make you smile and even shed a tear as we enter the forthcoming new year.

When Merthyr-born Dave Jones took to social media to tell the wonderful story of his lovely dad, he possibly wasn’t expecting the huge reaction it received.

The story went viral, touching the hearts of many, with thousands sharing the original tweet.

When I lived in Merthyr, our phone number was similar to that of Merthyr railway station. My dad used to keep a copy of the timetable next to the phone as we had a number of people inadvertently ringing our number. As most used phone boxes, he didn’t want them to lose money. — Dave Jones 🎭 (@davedhjones) December 27, 2021

One of those moved by this warmhearted tale, Hisham Ziauddeen, took to Twitter last night and penned a beautiful, tear-jerking tribute to Dave’s dad.

In turn Hisham’s story has now gone viral with thousands loving his post.

It’s too good a tale not to share here, but please do read to the very end…

