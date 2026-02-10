The new Welsh restaurants added to the Michelin Guide for 2026

This week the prestigious Michelin Guide announced exciting news about the restaurants being awarded globally recognised Michelin stars.

However, the guide has pointed out just how many incredible eateries their Inspectors have added to The Michelin Guide throughout the past year.

While distinctions like Stars and Bib Gourmands are only revealed at their annual ceremony which was held in Dublin on the weekend, new restaurants are added to the guide every month as Inspectors find new top-level dining options all over Great Britain and Ireland.

These stand-out restaurants include several new entrants from Wales which have been added to the Michelin Guide for 2026.

These are the Welsh newcomers to this year’s guide with their accompanying entries.

Restaurant FIR – Llangattock

Hidden within a boldly painted former coaching inn, this four-table restaurant offers one of the more intimate and immersive dining experiences around. Chef Matt Sampson is on full view in his open kitchen as he crafts, serves and explains every dish, having opened your visit by presenting the day’s produce. Various techniques and processes are used throughout the tasting menu, along with plenty of citrus; stand-out dishes could include Chalk Stream trout loin with a chilli-infused langoustine bisque and salty caviar to balance the shellfish sweetness.

Allt Yr Afon – Wolfscastle Country Hotel, Wolf’s Castle

Down in Wales’ far southwest corner, Wolfscastle Country Hotel may be best known as a boutique wedding venue, but it also harbours this six-table restaurant that’s worth a visit in its own right. The concise à la carte is influenced by the seasons and locality, with the kitchen team pouring obvious care and understanding into each dish. The pistachio soufflé, for example, is beautifully risen and nicely balanced by chocolate ice cream and sharp raspberry purée. Attentive service is delivered with palpable pride

Bryn Williams at Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Another success from the eponymous restaurateur, this modern British brasserie sits on the first floor of the Theatr Clwyd performing arts centre, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer wonderful views of the Clwydian Range mountains. Welsh produce is the bedrock of the sensibly priced menu, including Williams’ own pedigree Welsh Black beef, which you could find in both crisp, flavoursome croquettes and a beef, onion and mushroom pie to share. The friendly service team run the place smoothly with a welcoming charm.

ember at No. 5, Pontcanna, Cardiff

There’s a welcome brightness to this neighbourhood restaurant in one of Cardiff’s foodie suburbs. The simple décor includes light-wood furnishings and a white-topped counter, ensuring a clean, uncluttered feel. The cooking has a similarly straightforward ethos, looking fairly pared-back on the plate, but packing a punch in its flavours. Seasonal British ingredients and a notable Italian influence guide the menu, leading to daily made focaccia and a choice of pasta dishes – such as spaghetti topped with lovely red mullet.

Hiræth, Cardiff

The Welsh word ‘hiræth’ has no direct translation, but it broadly refers to the pride and longing the Welsh feel for their homeland. That ethos comes through at this likeable little restaurant, thanks to the use of regional produce including locally foraged ingredients and some from their own smallholding. The cooking comes in a tasting menu format, with dishes flying highest when emphasising the quality of their ingredients, like sous-vide skrei cod with a mussel and wild garlic velouté. The team show pride in their work and will ensure you are well looked after.

