Nation.Cymru staff

A street in a rural Welsh town has been chosen as one of the coolest on the planet by the travel experts at Time Out.

Heol Maengwyn in the ‘ancient capital of Wales’ – Machynlleth – rivals streets in New York, London, Sydney and Shanghai for coolness right now, according to the travel guide.

Citing its creative cafes, centuries-old pubs and one of the finest restaurants in the UK, Time Out correspondent Amy Houghton writes:

‘When you picture a ‘cool’ street, you probably imagine a bustling avenue full of creative urbanites. And yes, Time Out’s new guide to the coolest streets in the world is predominantly made up of city roads. At the very top of the list is Song Wat Road in Bangkok, followed by Golborne Road in London and Fernández de Enciso in Buenos Aires, while further down, you’ll find boulevards in New York, Sydney, Shanghai and LA. But among all those metropolises, a small street in a rural Welsh town has managed to sneak onto the ranking.

‘At number 22 on Time Out’s guide to the coolest streets on the planet is Heol Maengwyn in Machynlleth. Though it’s never been a city as such, Machynlleth has previously been a major political hub in Wales and is known as the country’s ‘ancient capital’. Heol Maengwyn (meaning ‘White Stone Road’) was where Owain Glyndŵr established the very first Welsh parliament in 1404.

‘But enough about history. What makes Heol Maengwyn cool (or ‘cŵl’ as the Welsh say) are its current people, restaurants, shops and pubs. Luke Waterson, Time Out’s local expert in Wales, said ‘Heol Maengwyn takes the region’s rep for innovation and debonair dining and displays it liberally along two rows of eccentric Georgian facades, where antiques stores rub shoulders with creative cafes and centuries-old pubs.’

The Welsh town is a firm favourite of the renowned travel website who recently chose Machynlleth as one of the most underrated places in Europe.

In the guide’s most underrated destinations in Europe for 2026, it was the only location in Wales to make their list of hidden gems away from the crowds.

It’s hard not to see why has it has many hidden charms, not least one of the world’s smallest and best restaurants.

Amy adds: ‘The jewel in the street’s crown is the Michelin-listed Gwen, which Time Out crowned the best (non-London) restaurant in the country earlier this year. It serves omakase-style Spanish-Mexican food, which our food editor Leonie Cooper lauded as ‘skilful, scrumptious and a little bit naughty’. It’s the sister restaurant to the mighty two-Michelin-starred Ynyshir, which is nearby.

‘Elsewhere on Heol Maengwyn, Hermit Crab Coffee offers caffeinated brews from UK coffee roasters and spectacular sourdough toasties, while you can pick up a top-notch veggie lunch from Tŷ Medi. Luke also recommends stopping by Waggy’s Records at number 50 for vinyl, the labyrinthine Emporium at number 20 for antiques and the Wednesday Market, which has been trading every week since 1291 and offers an assortment of Welsh cheeses, antique jewellery and more.

Discover all of the world’s coolest streets for 2026 HERE.