The shocking increase in accommodation prices for Oasis comeback shows in Cardiff

The hugely anticipated Oasis reunion has seen seen accommodation prices rocket on the dates of the shows at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff Airbnb prices increase by an average of 61% compared to before and after the concerts in the Welsh capital on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5

On average Oasis fans still needing to book an Airbnb for this summer’s reunion tour will face a 59% price increase for accommodation.

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, pulled average Airbnb prices for a one-night stay for two guests on each upcoming tour date, specifically ‘entire home’ listings available in each city centre.

This was then compared to the cost of a one-night stay the week before and after each tour stop, to calculate the difference between the tour date and the typical rate.

The findings show that across the 19 tour stops, the average cost of a one-night stay for two guests before or after the event is £395.54 – which rises to £626.86 if you’re staying in one of the cities when Oasis is playing. This is an increase of 59%.

Manchester fans face the highest price hike, with the cost of a one-night stay rising from an average of £256.22 to £471.92 for those visiting on a tour date. This is a whopping 84% increase.

Oasis, who formed in Manchester, will play at Heaton Park in the city on July 11, 12, 16, 19, and 20. Fans attending the July 20 show will see the biggest cost increase, with an Airbnb rising from an average of £160.15 to £471.98 on the night (up 195%).

Edinburgh dates see the second-biggest rise in cost, with a one-night stay increasing from an already-steep average of £611.47 to £1,024.19 on a tour date. This is an increase of over two-thirds (68%).

The band is set to visit the city on August 8, 9, and 12. Unlike in Manchester, the first Edinburgh date sees the biggest hike, with an Airbnb rising from £611.65 a night elsewhere in August to £1,100.93 on the 8th – up 80%.

The third city with the biggest increase in nightly rates at 61% is Cardiff. Oasis fans stand to pay an average of £853 for an Airbnb for one night, versus the £529.69 that guests will pay on other dates that don’t coincide with the tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play in Cardiff on July 4 and 5. Visitors staying in the city on the 4th will pay 70% more than they would do typically, with prices rising from an average of £493.07 in surrounding weeks to £840.26 on the day.

London dates are subject to the lowest price hike, at an average of just 2%. The nightly prices just outside of the tour dates are £159.55, which rise to £163.28 when Oasis are playing.

Overall, the date where Oasis fans are charged more for accommodation than is typical is 20 July in Manchester, where prices rise by 195%.

Speaking on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L said: “We know that accommodation providers tend to raise their prices around major events, and the Oasis reunion tour is no exception. However, it really highlights how drastic these rises are when you compare the higher nightly rates to what they are the week before and after the event. It’s shocking that fans are expected to pay 60% more for accommodation when they’ve already spent so much on the tickets.

“It’s also bad news for tourists who were planning to visit Cardiff for anything other than the Oasis tour, as they too will have to pay the higher costs. We may even see a repeat of what happened during The Eras Tour, where fans had their bookings cancelled as hosts wanted to raise their prices again in the run-up to the event.

“These prices are for unbooked accommodation and while they may not reflect the complete picture of what hosts charge during the tour, as booked properties may be cheaper, it does show what fans who are yet to sort accommodation are up against. Fans should try to book as far in advance as possible to avoid last-minute increases and try to stay in less touristy areas beyond the city centre to lower the cost.”

Research methodology: Airbnb listings were analysed, looking at available ‘entire home’ properties for a one-night stay for two guests on each date on the Oasis tour. Properties analysed were situated in the city centre. Prices for the same location were pulled for the same weekdays the week before and the week after each show, for a point of comparison (aka the ‘typical price’).

