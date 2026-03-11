The stunning Welsh waterfall mural that looks like it’s moving

It’s one of there most beautiful locations in Wales and now it’s been captured in a beautiful mural by a renowned artist.

The artwork of Ystradfellte Falls in Powys looks so realistic you can almost feel the water moving as it cascades over the falls.

The mural, by acclaimed street artist Walls By Paul is at Cwm Porth car park near Ystradfellte.

Paul says: “It was commissioned by Brecon Beacons National Park Authority and took me a day to complete.

“It’s my rendering with spray paint of a photo of one of the nearby waterfalls taken by one of the Rangers at the park. The area has the well known Four Waterfall trails.

“It’s very visible at the entrance of the carpark, on the side of the park Rangers office.”

Watch a timelapse video of the mural being created:



The artist is no stranger to creating striking murals. His recent artwork celebrating national pride unveiled in Blaina has received massive acclaim.

The artwork was created in partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Council and showcases a young girl in traditional Welsh dress offering a daffodil. It acts as a symbol of Welsh identity and community spirit.

The valleys’ street artist, real name Paul Shepherd, is better known on social media as Walls by Paul.

Shepherd is also known locally for previous work, including a mural of Ozzy Osbourne on the side of Kenny’s Vinyl Vault in Abertillery.

The piece, which is set in the heart of the town, aims to reflect both Blaina’s heritage and the strength of its community.

The finished mural features local resident Emily, who posed for photographs alongside the artwork after its completion.

It reads: ‘Blaina: A Small Town With a Big Welsh Heart. Blaenau: Tref Fach Gyda Chalon Gymreig Fawr.’