Ticket prices revealed for Oasis shows at Cardiff Principality Stadium
Ticket prices have today been revealed for the huge Oasis shows in the UK.
There has been a frenzy of excitement ever since the Gallagher brothers announced they were launching a comeback tour that would see shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.
Now, Oasis have announced how much tickets will cost for those hugely anticipated reunion dates.
See Tickets, who are one of the official ticket agents for the show have revealed the prices start from seated tickets from £73 and standing tickets from £150.
There are then a range of fan packages available up to a top price of £505 for a pre-show party and exhibition fan package.
The ticket prices are as follows.
General Admission – No U14s. U16s accompanied by 18+. Reserved Seating – U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 under.
PITCH STANDING £150.00 (£135.00)
SEATS £73.00 (£65.00)
SEATS £100.50 (£90.00)
SEATS £128.00 (£115.00)
SEATS £166.50 (£150.00)
SEATS £205.00 (£85.00)
PREMIUM STANDING PACKAGE £215.00 (£195.00)
Premium Standing Package includes:
One general admission ticket to the show
A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event
A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening
PREMIUM SEAT PACKAGE £270.00 (£250.00)
Premium Seat Package includes:
One premium reserved seated ticket to the show
A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event
A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening
PRE-SHOW PARTY & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – STANDING £455.00 (£435.00)
Oasis Pre-Show Party and Exhibition Fan Package includes:
One Priority Standing Ticket
Pre-Show Party Access
Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition
Premium Collectible Item
Exclusive Merchandise Package
Exclusive Numbered Lithograph
Commemorative Laminate
PRE-SHOW PARTY & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – SEATS £505.00 (£485.00)
U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 and under.
Oasis Pre-Show Party and Exhibition Fan Package includes:
One Premium Seated Ticket
Pre-Show Party Access
Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition
Premium Collectible Item
Exclusive Merchandise Package
Exclusive Numbered Lithograph
Commemorative Laminate
MERCHANDISE & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – STANDING £355.00 (£335.00)
No U14s. U16s accompanied by 18+.
Oasis Merchandise And Exhibition Fan Package includes:
One Priority Standing Ticket
Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition
Premium Collectible Item
Exclusive Merchandise Package
Exclusive Numbered Lithograph
Commemorative Laminate
MERCHANDISE & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – SEATS £405.00 (£385.00)
U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 and under.
Oasis Merchandise And Exhibition Fan Package includes:
One Premium Seated Ticket
Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition
Premium Collectible Item
Exclusive Merchandise Package
Exclusive Numbered Lithograph
Commemorative Laminate
Now do the hotel rip off.
I paid a fiver to see em in TJs Newport back in the day. That Guardian article yesterday was odd. Ive taught high school for 15 years and all the kids love Oasis. The idea that the fans are reform voters or Tommy Robinson supporters is is dangerous and possibly libellous. Shine ONNNNNNN