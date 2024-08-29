Ticket prices revealed for Oasis shows at Cardiff Principality Stadium

Ticket prices have today been revealed for the huge Oasis shows in the UK.

There has been a frenzy of excitement ever since the Gallagher brothers announced they were launching a comeback tour that would see shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Now, Oasis have announced how much tickets will cost for those hugely anticipated reunion dates.

See Tickets, who are one of the official ticket agents for the show have revealed the prices start from seated tickets from £73 and standing tickets from £150.

There are then a range of fan packages available up to a top price of £505 for a pre-show party and exhibition fan package.

The ticket prices are as follows.

General Admission – No U14s. U16s accompanied by 18+. Reserved Seating – U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 under.

PITCH STANDING £150.00 (£135.00)

SEATS £73.00 (£65.00)

SEATS £100.50 (£90.00)

SEATS £128.00 (£115.00)

SEATS £166.50 (£150.00)

SEATS £205.00 (£85.00)

PREMIUM STANDING PACKAGE £215.00 (£195.00)

Premium Standing Package includes:

One general admission ticket to the show

A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event

A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening

PREMIUM SEAT PACKAGE £270.00 (£250.00)

Premium Seat Package includes:

One premium reserved seated ticket to the show

A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event

A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening

PRE-SHOW PARTY & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – STANDING £455.00 (£435.00)

Oasis Pre-Show Party and Exhibition Fan Package includes:

One Priority Standing Ticket

Pre-Show Party Access

Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition

Premium Collectible Item

Exclusive Merchandise Package

Exclusive Numbered Lithograph

Commemorative Laminate

PRE-SHOW PARTY & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – SEATS £505.00 (£485.00)

U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 and under.

Oasis Pre-Show Party and Exhibition Fan Package includes:

One Premium Seated Ticket

Pre-Show Party Access

Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition

Premium Collectible Item

Exclusive Merchandise Package

Exclusive Numbered Lithograph

Commemorative Laminate

MERCHANDISE & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – STANDING £355.00 (£335.00)

No U14s. U16s accompanied by 18+.

Oasis Merchandise And Exhibition Fan Package includes:

One Priority Standing Ticket

Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition

Premium Collectible Item

Exclusive Merchandise Package

Exclusive Numbered Lithograph

Commemorative Laminate

MERCHANDISE & EXHIBITION FAN PACKAGE – SEATS £405.00 (£385.00)

U12s accompanied by 18+. No children 5 and under.

Oasis Merchandise And Exhibition Fan Package includes:

One Premium Seated Ticket

Exhibition Entry – Access To Private Oasis Exhibition

Premium Collectible Item

Exclusive Merchandise Package

Exclusive Numbered Lithograph

Commemorative Laminate

