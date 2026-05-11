Timothy Spall takes us behind the scenes of Death Valley Series 2

Death Valley starring Emmy and BAFTA winning actor Timothy Spall and RTS Cymru award winning actor Gwyneth Keyworth returns to the BBC for a second series this week.

Our unlikely crime solving duo make a welcome return to our screens as retired actor John Chapel and disarming Welsh detective Janie Mallowan, alongside regular cast Alexandria Riley (Helen Baxter), Steffan Rhodri (DCI Barry Clarke), Melanie Walters (Yvonne Mallowan) and Rithvik Andugula (DC Evan Chaudhry).

Janie has been newly promoted to Detective Inspector and is busier than ever, with paperwork stacking up quicker than she can clear it. To make matters worse, she’s been ignoring John since finding out he’s been dating her mum. Janie’s hand is forced after a murder in a Community Payback group when DCI Barry Clarke forces her to bring John Chapel in as the department’s consultant.

Series two sees John reluctantly re-enter the world of acting, on the set of an epic Welsh fantasy TV series, when the pair are called to investigate a murder. Will this foray into his old thespian passion ignite something once forgotten in John? One thing is certain, whether investigating a murder in a coastal fishing village, a sustainable commune or the competitive world of rugby, John and Janie will continue to bring justice to the mid-Wales region.

Here, Timothy Spall tells us what we can expect from Series 2 of the hit show filmed in Wales including more murder and mystery and this time a little romance…

Were you pleased with the audience reaction to the first series?

You never know how something will be received, so I was delighted with the enthusiastic and very positive response. This is one of the reasons why I do what I do, to make something you hope is going to entertain and give value for money, after all people pay for their TV Licence and you want to give them the best you possibly can. As I get older that becomes more and more important to me.

How does it feel to be back for a second series?

I’ve been a little more involved with the development for series two, so it’s been excellent working with creator/writer Paul Doolan, making suggestions for John’s character and the relationship development between Janie and John.

I hope we’ve moved the story on and remained consistent; Paul has really excelled himself with the diverse and interesting cases in series two and there are some ambitious stories with a gallery of fascinating original characters taken on by excellent new guest artists.

Where do we find your character John at the start of the new series?

He’s slightly estranged from Janie because of the fallout from being exposed as secretly working with her on the cases, which was seriously frowned upon by DCI Clarke (Steffan Rhodri). John also reveals he’s in a relationship with Yvonne (Melanie Walters) Janie’s mum, which doesn’t go down at all well with Janie. She feels he’s been ‘a snake’ for going behind her back, however, it instigates an opportunity to further explore the mix of criticism and affection they have for each other.

Romance is on the cards for John, tell us more about that?

It opens up an emotional story for John; there’s a journey there – he thinks the relationship he’s in with Yvonne is heading towards a long-term one, but it abruptly takes a very different course. This also affects John and Janie’s relationship as they pair up for a new case, it affords a lot of comedy but also highlights John’ habit of self-dramatisation. I love that side of John, his indulgences, which are a mixture of his sophistication, conceits, and vulnerability.

What can audiences expect from the dynamic between John and Janie in series two?

They have this unusual partnership where they are often both dismissive of each other’s work but also reliant on it and both, somewhat reluctantly, appreciate each other’s skills. They also get on each other’s nerves but secretly rather enjoy it. Bizarrely this strange mixture invariably ends in success, they often find themselves in this situation throughout the series, it’s something they can’t get out of, but when it is threatened – they oddly both protect it.

A key aspect of Death Valley is the age gap difference between John and Janie, which makes for an unlikely crime solving duo, tell us more about that?

I’ve always thought it’s more like a sibling, rather than a father daughter relationship and John never plays the wise old man card. Interestingly in episode four we meet Janie’s father (Owen Teale), which leads to an interesting dynamic between Janie and John. It opens a friendship for John, he’s lonely for intellectual stimulation and discourse. It also explores Janie’s unresolved relationship with her estranged father. We see how that storyline amplifies the friendship between John and Janie – it makes for an interesting and complex episode.

What aspects of John’s character do you enjoy most?

The mixture of John’s cleverness, his conceit, and his ability to know ultimately when he’s wrong even though it’s often with reluctance. It’s also the mix of confidence and sensitivity that he has, and Janie gets it. Janie often points out those characteristics to John. They complain but they appreciate each other’s honest opinion of each other. Emotionally they have complete recognition of each other’s souls, they’re very different people but they have a deep affinity with each other. They’re kindred spirits. They would never admit that though.

There’s a crime a week and an array of guest artists joining the series again, what does that bring to the series?

We’ve got some wonderful guest artists for the new series. It was great to work with them; some I’d already worked with and splendid actors I hadn’t worked with before. It brings a new energy and as there’s a new crime a week and a new location, it keeps it fresh – a bit like being in a theatre repertory company that constantly changes its programme. It’s challenging because it’s a fresh start each time and each episode has its own tone and flavour, from a fishing village to a rugby club, to a wonderful ancient castle location – each one brings its own atmosphere and community.

How difficult is it to get the blend of comedy and crime just right?

It’s generated out of the character and situations rather than gags, which is best as its more organic. It grows out of the eccentricity and contradictions of human behaviour, what people are like, how they deal with things; and John and Janie are both eccentric characters, but hopefully believable humans too. They’re very good at what they do, but also very good at pointing out each other’s faults while complimenting each other with a mixture of friendly criticism and emotional support – although they’d never admit that. It’s also very unusual having that sibling like relationship between a younger woman and older man on screen.

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What can audiences look forward to in series two and what do you think the appeal of the series is?

I hope Death Valley is a rich box of confectionary with a different flavour for each episode. Each episode has its own distinct look and feel, there’s a new crime to solve each week informed by the setting and community. Each episode has its own compact story, and we’re introduced to a plethora of characters that are interesting, funny, and believable and it brings in a whole collection of roles for excellent character actors. We’ve got a really fine cast on this series.

What do you think makes Death Valley different from other comedy crime dramas?

Well, you have the comedy, the drama of the whodunit plus the emotional relationship between the characters and this has to keep in equal balance for each episode. I think our creator/writer Paul Doolan’s determination and ability to do that seamlessly and consistently makes it special.

What I also like about the series is there’s a lightness to it, but there is a sophistication too in terms of how people behave, what motivates them to do what they do and within that process John and Janie are learning about themselves and each other.

Do you have any favourite episodes from the series?

I enjoyed filming all of them because they all have a slightly different atmosphere and look and our Director of Photography Richard Stoddard really amplified that. Each episode is informed by where its set and you’re introduced to a whole new world for John and Janie to explore and crime solve.

In episode three we’re solving a crime on the set of a big-budget Welsh, “Game of Thrones” style drama, so John finds himself back on familiar territory. It’s like a show within a show, Janie much to her surprise and delight finds herself forming a friendship with the young female star of the show and John is feeling very at home only to be undermined and humiliated by a former acting friend, so it’s a wonderful emotional journey for both John and Janie.

Also the final episode set in a rugby club; it has this wonderful mixture of the emotional and funny and a gripping murder. As a piece of classic whodunit comedy drama, it’s really effective.

Will we see more or Alan the cat in the new series?

Alan turns up, he’s John’s mate! John displaces a lot of things he can’t deal with on Alan, which also adds a comedic quality.

What would be your top tip be for surviving or solving a small-town murder?

Don’t get involved, leave it to the professionals!

Death Valley returns on Sunday 17 May at 8pm on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BritBox.

Watch the first series on BBC iPlayer now.

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