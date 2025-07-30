Tommy Cooper to be brought to life on stage in Cardiff

Welsh comedy legend Tommy Cooper will be reawakened on stage in Cardiff next month in a new critically-acclaimed theatrical production.

‘The Last Laugh’ is a story of three of Britain’s most iconic comedians – Eric Morecambe, Bob Monkhouse and Caerphilly’s very own Tommy Cooper.

The Last Laugh re-imagines the lives of three of Britain’s all-time greatest comedy heroes. Starring Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse – audiences will get to witness their last night in comedy, filled with great gags and touching stories.

Written and directed by Paul Hendy, the show has been described as ‘hilarious, poignant and guaranteed to be an unforgettable night out’.

While all three comedians are legends for many, Tommy Cooper is a particularly memorable one to Welsh audiences. Born in Caerphilly, Tommy became wildly popular from his slapstick comedy and of course, iconic Fez hat.

Memories of Tommy live on in his hometown, the most evident being the bronze sculpture stood against the backdrop of Caerphilly Castle.

Played by Damian Williams, the resemblance is uncanny between himself and Tommy.

He admits, “Tommy is the reason I got into the business”, and his dedication to the role is certainly apparent, as audiences are guaranteed to feel a sense of nostalgia when watching him grace the stage.

After sell out runs at the West End and Edinburgh Fringe, the original cast stays the same and are now on a tour of the UK. The show will be staged in Cardiff at Wales Millennium Centre from 12th – 16th August 2025.

The show’s producers say: ‘These three comedians helped to shape the comedy landscape across the UK. If you love comedy, don’t let this show go by without grabbing a ticket.’

The Last Laugh

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 August 2025

Donald Gordon Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Book tickets via: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

