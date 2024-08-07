Tredegar musician named Welsh Language Learner of the Year 2024

A musician from Tredegar who is dedicated to raising the profile of Welsh culture and music on the world stage has been named the Welsh Language Learner of the Year at the National Eisteddfod today.

This year’s Welsh Language Learner of the Year is Antwn Owen-Hicks from Sirhowy, Tredegar, who was honoured in a special ceremony on Wednesday on the Pavilion stage, following a competition that attracted the highest number of entries ever.

Eisteddfod officials said 45 individuals were interviewed this year – with candidates from Wales and beyond nominated.

The other three who came out on top were Joshua Morgan, Alanna Pennar-Macfarlane and Elinor Staniforth.

Dedication

Antwn Owen-Hicks uses Welsh in his work with the Arts Council of Wales every day, and has been supporting and promoting Welsh artists for years – playing a pivotal role in Wales’ presence at the Festival Interceltique in Brittany.

He grew up in a non-Welsh speaking household – his great grandmother was the last Welsh speaker in his family.

He became interested in his roots and the language as a student in London, and started learning when he returned to Wales.

He has completed several courses over the years including obtaining an A-Level in Welsh.

Welsh is the language of the family home in Sirhowy near Tredegar, and his daughter is the first language Welsh speaker in the family for four generations.

Accomplished musician

Antwn is a founding member of Welsh folk band, Carreg Lafar, who have recorded four albums and performed across the UK, Europe and North America.

He also launched a series of informal acoustic concerts, ‘Y Parlwr’ with his wife Linda, providing a platform for Welsh artists mostly.

Antwn received the Dysgwr y Flwyddyn Trophy presented by Menter Iaith Rhondda Cynon Taf and £300, donated by Lowri Jones and Rhuanedd Richards, to thank their parents for learning Welsh as adults, and to thank everyone else who has learned the language, or made sure their children receive Welsh medium education even though they don’t speak Welsh themselves.

The other three finalists received a trophy, donated by Menna Davies, in memory of her father, Meirion Lewis, former head of Ysgol Gymraeg Ynys-wen, her mother, Clarice Lewis and her sister, Mair, and £100 each, given by Lowri Jones and Rhuanedd Richards.

The Learner of the Year sessions in Maes D are supported by Cwmni Cyfieithu Nico.

The finalists also received a year’s subscription to the magazine, Golwg, and gifts from Merched y Wawr.

The competition is jointly organised by the Eisteddfod and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod is held in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd until 10 August. For more information, visit www.eisteddfod.wales

