Venue renamed ‘The Mike Peters Arena’ in tribute to Welsh rock star

A venue in Wales has been renamed in honour of the late, great Welsh rock star Mike Peters of The Alarm.

The Queen’s Market venue in Rhyl is to now be known as ‘The Mike Peters Arena’ and will host The Gathering – the annual celebration of the life and career of Mike and The Alarm, which returns to North Wales in 2027.

The annual music celebration founded in 1992 by Mike Peters, who died last year, is set to return to North Wales in 2027 and will be held at the venue which has been renamed by Denbighshire County Council in tribute to the much-loved rock legend.

First staged at Rhyl Town Hall in 1992, The Gathering has grown into a weekend-long celebration that attracts fans of The Alarm from across the globe.

The event features acoustic and electric performances, fan quizzes, Q&A sessions and a range of activities dedicated to the band’s enduring music and community spirit.

One of Mike Peters’ final wishes was for The Gathering to continue, ensuring it remained part of both his personal legacy and that of the band.

After being held in Cardiff in 2026, the festival will return to its roots in Rhyl next year, hosted at the newly named Mike Peters Arena. The multi-purpose venue, which opened in summer 2025, has already established itself as a key location for live music and large-scale events in the town.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said the authority is “absolutely delighted” that Mike’s wife, Jules Jones Peters has agreed for The Gathering to return to Rhyl and to Queen’s Market.

He added that naming the venue in Mike’s honour is a fitting tribute to a man who passionately championed both North Wales and his hometown. With its central location, the Mike Peters Arena is expected to provide an ideal setting for welcoming fans from far and wide to celebrate The Alarm’s music.

Dylan Evans, Operations Manager at Queen’s Market, described the announcement as “amazing news” and said it is a huge honour that Jules, and her sons Dylan and Evan Peters have chosen the venue. He added that formally recognising Mike Peters’ legacy through the arena’s name is a privilege, thanking the family for their support and passion throughout the planning process. He also expressed hopes for a lasting partnership built on the spirit of “Love, Hope and Strength.” (The cancer charity co-founded by Mike)

