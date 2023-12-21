Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: A giant mural has appeared on the side of a house in Wales

21 Dec 2023 2 minute read
The giant Welsh rugby inspired mural that has appeared on the side of a house in Llantrisant (Credit: Tee2Sugars)

One rugby-mad Welshman loves the game so much he’s had a mural painted on the side of his house which celebrates his love of the sport – and his local community.

The mural, painted by leading Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars was commissioned by Steve Arnold, in Llantrisant – and it’s certainly the talk of the neighbourhood.

In a case of better late than never, the mural was originally scheduled for the Rugby World Cup, but delays meant it could only be completed this week.

“The mural was meant to be completed during the Rugby World Cup, but sadly due to delays with weather the mural was postponed,” said Tee.

“Steve is an avid Wales rugby fan and wanted to show his support to the team,” added the artist. “The mural has three main elements the Dragon with a rugby ball. The Billy Wynt round house that looks over Llantrisant. And finally the Principality Stadium.

“The mural took a total of 4 days to complete spread over two weeks – due to bad weather.”

Tee reckons that Steve is such a big rugby fan that if the WRU are reading this, they should reward him for his dedication to the game.

“As for Welsh rugby fans. Steve has to be one of the biggest,” said Tee, I think a free ticket to the Six Nations wouldn’t be too much to ask for?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

