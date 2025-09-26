Watch: Michael Sheen’s hilarious interview with Romesh Ranganathan

When Romesh Ranganathan launched his new podcast he knew the first guest he wanted on his show – Michael Sheen.

And the chat with the Welsh star didn’t disappointed – in fact it’s absolutely brilliant.

From what it’s like to be a Hollywood actor in a local supermarket and growing up Welsh, to the chaos of being recognised in public, and the moment he chose to give back his OBE, there are plenty of laughs and tales never before shared.

From family life in Port Talbot to blockbuster roles and activism, Michael reflects on the stories and values that shaped him — and why saying no to the Palace was as important as any role he’s ever played.

Along the way, there are plenty of laughs, sharp observations, and a few surprises that show a side of Sheen you’ve never heard before.

And yes they address that incredible moment when the actor amazed everyone including Romesh when he launched into his stunning ‘Welsh sugar’ speech on A League Of Their Own (presented by Romesh Ranganathan) ahead of Wales playing at the World Cup in Qatar.