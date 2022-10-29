Watch: School pupil’s brilliant Michael Sheen inspired motivational speech

A Welsh school has produced a fantastic video that features a rousing motivational Michael Sheen inspired speech by one of their pupils

When English teacher Miss Johnston at Risca Community Comprehensive Schoo tasked her pupils with studying Michael Sheen’s rousing rallying cry for the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup, it inspired her Year Sevens to create their own versions.

Posting a video of one of her pupils, Louis, on Twitter, she copied in the actor and wrote: “We think Louis’ passionate speech gives yours a run for its money. What do you think?”

We can’t speak for the acting godhead, but we reckon it’s amazing. We particularly like the line about thunderous gigantic daffodils.

Da Iawn Louis!

After studying Michael Sheen's motivational speech, our Year Sevens were inspired to create their own versions. We think Louis' passionate speech gives yours a run for its money, @michaelsheen. What do you think?

The school’s video comes days after a Welsh DJ remixed the rousing speech Michael Sheen made in front of the Wales squad.

DJ Josh Morgan took Sheen’s words and remixed them with one of renowned film composer Hans Zimmer’s most famous pieces – ‘Time’, from the movie Inception.

Sheen’s words on their own are spine-tingling and emotive. When added to double Oscar winner Zimmer’s emotive soundtrack, then it becomes something altogether transcendent.

The drama, the emotion, the rise and swell of Sheen’s voice is given even greater power and resonance when added to the composer’s captivating music.

So, if you thought the speech alone Sheen made in front of a clearly moved Wales squad was unbeatable – well, it would appear DJ Josh Morgan’s exhilarating remix has taken the actor’s electrifying words and ramped them up several notches.

Last month Sheen met up with the Wales squad at their training base where he was presented with a Wales shirt with his name on the back by manager Robert Page.

To cries of ‘speech, speech!’ by Wales players and ballroom staff, the esteemed actor took centre stage and said it would be remiss of him if he didn’t deliver some words for the squad as they head to Qatar.

He then summed up the spirit of 58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys to deliver a speech which took his rousing words which originated on TV sports quiz A League Of Their Own and added even more magic, passion and fire of his own.

We thought that it couldn’t be bettered.

We now all best reconsider.

Listen and enjoy!

DJ Josh Morgan’s remix is available as a free download from his Soundcloud page HERE

