Watch: Smithy and Nessa give farewell speeches after filming at Pam and Mick’s

Monday will see the final day of filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

Large crowds have turned out around Barry, Barry Island and this week, Dinas Powys – home of Pam and Mick’s place in ‘Essex’.

It’s been am emotional return to south Wales for the cast who appear to have loved the interaction they have had with the many fans who have turned up for filming.

The support of the fans at the filming of the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey has not been lost on the show’s writers – James Corden and Ruth Jones, who have regularly stopped to chat to fans, take selfies and give autographs.

As filming wrapped up on the final shoot at Pam and Mick’s many of the cast emerged to greet fans, with both James Corden and Ruth Jones making speeches to thank everyone for turning up and supporting the show.

See Smithy and Nessa’s speeches below…

And here’s a bonus – Oh what’s occurring?!



