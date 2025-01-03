Watch: The extraordinary vocal talents of Traitors’ Elen

She may not have lasted very long on The Traitors having been eliminated in episode two of the hits series, which returned to our screens this week, but Elen Wyn is hoping for a longer lasting career as a singer.

The 24-year-old who lives in Cardiff has revealed she is training to be an opera singer – and if a video she posted on her Instagram page is any measure she’s certainly got the vocal ability needed to be a success.

She can be seen performing ‘Smanie implacabili’ from the opera ‘Così fan tutte’ and she sounds incredible.

Since her banishment from The Traitors castle, Elen has been doing the rounds of media appearances.

Speaking the morning after viewers saw her get eliminated from the show, she told BBC’s Newbeat that she was ‘too emotional’.

The translator, from north Wales, was banished during Thursday’s episode after whispers among other contestants pegged her as a suspected traitor.

“Once your name is out there, it’s really tough to save yourself,” says Elen.

Elen, whose first language is Welsh, thinks suspicions were raised because she found it more challenging to communicate in English.

“I grew up in a very rural area in north Wales, my whole family’s Welsh, I was taught all my subjects at school in Welsh, I was taught English in Welsh,” she says.

“It’s all I really knew before I moved to Cardiff, where I had to speak English.

“It’s kind of made me less confident communicating in English and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I was out of my depth in the castle.”

Elen says she thinks in Welsh and, outside the castle, she believes English-speaking people can underestimate her or even think she’s “dumb”.

But she says she was able to correctly identify most of the traitors after leaving and had predicted at least one would be a “strong female”.

One thing she did miss, though, was fellow faithful Charlotte’s game plan.

The businesswoman has adopted a fake Welsh accent inside the castle, believing it makes her seem more trustworthy than her authentic London tones.

“It’s something you would never even question,” says Elen, who didn’t realise Charlotte was faking until she watched the episodes back.

“It’s so random.”

And after questions were raised about whether Charlotte was a traitor, Elen wonders if the accent sounds as trustworthy as she’d hoped.

“It didn’t work for me,” she says. “People didn’t trust me at all despite me being Welsh.”

Elen was determined to use her platform to highlight the Welsh language, even declaring in Welsh she was a faithful when she was eliminated from the show.

“It was a really emotional experience,” she says. “It was kind of my last thing for Wales.

“It was what I most wanted to do on the show, to promote the language and promote the fact that I’m Welsh.

“A part of me thought I might have let Wales down by being banished so soon but the fact is I’ve been able to promote the language to the best of my ability and the support and love has been overwhelming.”

