Watch: Welsh rappers take aim at institutionalised racism in Wales

David Owens

Welsh rappers Mace The Great and Sage Todz have teamed up to release ‘Welcome To Wales’ – a track that addresses the issue of racism in Wales – and more particularly the prejudice the performers have faced.

The blistering collaboration was born out of the frustrations the pair felt after S4C was forced to apologise for what they described as a ‘serious mistake’ when instead of a picture of Sage Todz, a photo of Welsh rapper Mace The Great was used on the Prynhawn Da programme.

When the incorrect artist’s picture was shown on the screen the presenters referred to him as Sage Todz.

In a tweet on social media after being made aware of the error, Sage Todz posted: “We have to do better than this” and that “I was in the studio last week” after he recently appeared on Heno’s sofa as a guest.

The collaboration between the rappers also includes a reference to the debate that was opened up when Sage Todz hit the headlines after he revealed he was pulling out of his appearance at the National Eisteddfod due to its Welsh language policy – and the racist comments he was subjected to on social media that followed.

Mace The Great invited Sage Todz to collaborate on the track, while the official music video sees the pair performing ‘Welcome To Wales’ outside the BBC Wales building in Central Square in Cardiff.

The track also sees the duo turning their sights on music promoters and organisations in Wales – and the hypocrisy of two artists who have played on some of the biggest stages still being treated with double standards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

