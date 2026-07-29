Welsh comedian one of Rolling Stone’s 12 rising stars to see at Edinburgh Fringe 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh comic has been named in a prestigious list of rising stars to see at the world’s biggest comedy festival, which kicks off in Edinburgh next week.

Hotly-tipped comedy star Paul Hilleard, who has been described as a ‘breathtaking wordsmith’, has been named in Rolling Stone’s 12 rising stars to see at Edinburgh Fringe 2026.

Rolling Stone wrote: Hilleard is the kind of talent who feels like they somehow slipped through all the fakery and bullshit of the comedy industry while the gatekeepers were busy powdering their nostrils. A son of the post-industrial town of Pontypridd, he is an expert world builder and just a breathtaking wordsmith. Some of his one-liners are pure gold. He is testament to the truism that the more specific and personal you make your story, the more universal and impactful it becomes.

Comedian and podcaster Hilleard (BBC New Comedian of the Year 2024, Chortle Hotshot Winner 2026, Channel 4 Sean Lock Award Finalist 2025) will debut his new show Grogg in Edinburgh this August.

Named after the world famous figurines made in his hometown of Pontrypridd. ‘Grogg’ is a show about leaving his dying market town in the Rhondda to chase success on the other side of the Severn Crossing.

At a time when the individual is king, Paul is determined to make something of himself, relentlessly attempting to blossom into, well … what? A yoga instructor? Someone who can afford therapy? The third in a polyamorous relationship? Only time will tell.

In ‘Grogg’, Paul considers how the figurines can’t survive anywhere but the Valleys… but can he? Will leaving his working-class roots for a middle-class town allow Paul to finally feel comfortable? Or will he always be … A grogg?

Paul Hilleard is a former BBC New Comedian of the Year winner, Chortle Hotshot Winner 2026 and Channel 4 Sean Lock Award 2025 Finalist.

The offbeat comedic storyteller is one of the UK’s best emerging talents, having showcased his daft and dry humour on BBC Wales and Comic Relief.

Paul co-hosts the ‘Has It Got Legs’ and ‘Union of Scum’ podcasts. He also hosts the monthly Scumbag Comedy Club at The Gaffe in Bristol.

Full Listing:

Title: Paul Hilleard: Grogg

Show keywords: Welsh | Dry | Working-class | Oddball | Relaxed | Observational | Curious |

Hopeful.

Venue: Monkey Barrel Studio (80)

Dates & time: 3rd – 30th August 2026 @ 10.40pm / 22:40

Ticket link: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/paul-hilleard-grogg

Press from:

Age: 18+

Duration: 1 hour

Entry: From £6

Social media links: Instagram: @acatnamedpeaches

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