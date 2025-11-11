Welsh Romeo and Juliet ‘an important act of linguistic reclamation’

For the first time, Romeo and Juliet was performed in Welsh at London’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, part of Shakespeare’s Globe.

This bilingual production by Theatr Cymru, which toured Wales last month and made its final appearance at Shakespeare Globe on the weekend, marked a major moment for Welsh theatre, and for the visibility of the language on a world stage.

Preply, an app built to make language learning efficient, has highlighted that this isn’t just an artistic twist on Shakespeare, but an important act of linguistic reclamation.

Where love and language collides

Cristina Miguelez, spokesperson from Preply says: “The use of Welsh in this production is more than an artistic flourish, it’s an act of cultural reclamation. By placing one of Shakespeare’s most universally recognisable works in Welsh, it recognises the ongoing strength of Wales’ national language, amid reports that more people than ever are signing up to learn how to speak it.

“In this reimagining, Juliet begins the play speaking only English. As her bond with Romeo grows, she gradually becomes more fluent in Welsh, as if love itself is teaching her to see the world through his language. It’s a simple but profound gesture, suggesting that language isn’t just learned, but felt.

“This choice to switch between languages doesn’t just modernise Shakespeare, it magnifies him. The tension between English and Welsh languages becomes a living metaphor for intimacy and isolation.”

A stage for language revival

The show’s timing is no coincidence – the production landed amid a national movement to revive and protect the Welsh language.

Wales’s Cymraeg 2050 strategy and the forthcoming Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Act 2025 aims to grow the number of Welsh speakers to one million by 2050, with the goal of inspiring and reshaping how the language is taught, spoken, and celebrated.

“The arts are at the heart of the Welsh language revival,” adds Miguelez. “From television dramas to folk music and contemporary poetry, Welsh is being heard louder than it has in generations.

“By bringing the language to Shakespeare’s Globe, one of the most prestigious stages in the world, Theatr Cymru sends a clear message, one which states that Welsh doesn’t just belong in classrooms or small communities; Welsh belongs everywhere, in dialogue, in art, and on the global stage.”

Keeping Welsh alive, one performance at a time

“When you hear a language spoken in love, in conflict, in poetry, it helps it live on,” she continues.

“Romeo and Juliet in Welsh isn’t just a translation, but a declaration that Welsh is a language of passion, art, and humanity.

“By giving Shakespeare’s most famous lovers a Welsh heartbeat, Theatr Cymru has ensured that the story of their love, and of the language itself, will echo far beyond the walls of the Globe.”

