Welsh singer celebrates ‘total honour’ of performing at Dolly Parton’s launch event

Amelia Jones

A Welsh singer has shared a sweet message after performing at the launch of country music star Dolly Parton’s new library in Wales.

The singer and broadcaster was among those celebrating the arrival of the much-loved children’s reading initiative called Imagination Library, which aims to give young children across the country greater access to books and encourage a lifelong love of reading.

Taking to social media following the launch, Lewis shared her excitement at being involved, saying she had been honoured to speak and sing at the special occasion.

She said:”What a total honour it was to speak and sing at the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in…WALES!|

The event featured performances from pupils at several Welsh schools, including Brynmill Primary, Pencoed Primary, Ysgol Bryn Tawe, Llanrhidian Primary and the host school, Clwyd Community Primary School.

Praising the young performers, Lewis said: “You made Dolly proud!”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was established by the American singer with the aim of ensuring every child, regardless of their family background or circumstances, has the opportunity to experience the joy of reading.

The programme provides free books to children, helping them develop their imagination, language skills and confidence from an early age.

Reflecting on the importance of bringing the initiative to Wales, Bronwen said Dolly’s dream had always been for all children to have the chance to read and explore their imagination.

She added: “This is the beginning of making that dream happen here in Wales.”

The performance comes after Lewis collaborated with Parton on a Welsh language version of Jolene.

Lewis famously shared her own Cymraeg take on Jolene on social media two years ago, and the viral video was soon discovered by friends and family of Parton.

Subsequently, Parton’s niece Jada Star decided to get in touch with the Welsh radio presenter and singer-songwriter, kicking off a friendship which let to the pair meeting in Wales and performing together at Pride Cymru.

You can see the social media post here.