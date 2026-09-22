Welsh star of Oasis documentary releases storming new single

Nation.Cymru staff

A singer-songwriter from Newport who made an unexpected appearance in Oasis tour documentary ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ has returned with new single ‘Midnight Dream’ — his first solo release since 2019.

Musician Jack Perrett co-wrote the song with Dan Burridge of indie band Eurekas. Originally recorded in December 2019, Midnight Dream explores the frustration of the 9-to-5 grind and the feeling of wanting something more from everyday life.

Jack said: “It’s about going through the motions and wondering if that’s really all there is. ‘Daytime slogging a midnight dream’ sums it up — doing what you have to do during the day while still chasing something bigger.”

Perrett has many highlights so far in his musical career including supporting Paul Weller, appearances at the Isle of Wight Festival and The Great Escape, airplay across BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, Radio X and BBC Radio Wales, and selection for BBC Wales Horizons. He also writes and performs with Newport indie rock band Eurekas.

Musically, the track has a strong glam-rock edge, driven by a swung, Marc Bolan-inspired riff and featuring Dan Hiscox on slide guitar, Dan Burridge on bass and Morgan Wicks on drums. It was produced by Thomas Rees, known for his work with Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and The Bug Club.

An early version received airplay from the late Janice Long on BBC Radio Wales in early 2020. Janice had become a strong supporter of Perrett’s music, but plans for the release were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the track was shelved.

Seven years later, the song finally arrives following a surreal few weeks for Perrett, who recently appeared in the new Oasis documentary after being filmed busking outside the band’s reunion shows in Cardiff.

“It was written years ago, but I probably relate to it even more now than I did then. Being involved in the Oasis film reminded me what can happen when you put yourself out there and go after something. That ties in perfectly with what Midnight Dream is about, so this felt like the right time to finally release it.”

‘Midnight Dream’ is available now across all major streaming platforms.

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