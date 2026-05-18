Why the Welsh language is so important to hit BBC show Death Valley

One of the stars of hit BBC comedy-drama Death Valley has spoken about how filming in Wales and using the Welsh language is so important to the success of the show.

Gwyneth Keyworth, who plays disarming Welsh detective Janie Mallowan and Timothy Spall as retired actor John Chapel returned to our TV screens on the weekend for a second series after the first set viewing records.

In a BBC Q&A, Keyworth is asked how important is it and what it brings to the series that Death Valley is filmed and set in Wales and includes use of the Welsh language?

She replied: “It’s so important, I think it gives a specificity and authenticity to the show that I feel is an accurate representation of Wales today.

“It’s complex and it’s beautiful, the landscape, the language, and the rhythm of it all feel incredibly authentic and still full of all the humour that we know and love.”

Gwyneth also reminisced about her childhood when asked if she had any favourite filming locations in Wales?

“I loved the rugby club episode because for me there’s something so nostalgic about rugby clubs,” she said. “I’d go at Christmas, for school discos and my parents met in a rugby club, so they mean a lot to me and my family and they’re such an iconic Welsh cultural tradition. In episode one we filmed at Raglan Castle and I hadn’t been before, I absolutely loved it; I’m such a history buff so whenever I wasn’t filming, I’d be going around the castle researching the history.

“In episode two there’s a murder in a seaside town and we filmed in Abertonnau, which is so beautiful and picturesque, and I grew up in a seaside town, so I loved filming there. In the final episode, there’s a murder in the police station, we had such a great combination of actors on set for that episode, so I can’t wait for viewers to watch, in terms of humour it really packs a punch.”

Read the rest of the Gwyneth Keyworth interview below…

How does it feel to be back for a second series and were you pleased with how audiences reacted to the first series?

It’s such a privilege to come back for a second series. You’re never sure how something is going to go down with audiences, so the fact there was such a positive response, and people seemed to take to Janie and John so well, felt really special and something I’m incredibly proud of.

I’m very excited to be back for a second series. I’ve recently been performing in theatre and the amount of people I’ve met at the stage door who love John and Janie, has been so heartwarming to hear.

Where do we find Janie at the start of the new series?

Janie has stepped up professionally, but it hasn’t been the dreamy transition she’d hoped for and she’s struggling a bit under the pressure. There’s a sense that she’s trying to prove that she deserves to be where she is, even if she doesn’t like to admit that out loud.

How has Janie’s relationship with John developed since we last met her?

They know each other better now so there’s more trust, but I’d say there’s also more friction because of that. As the series develops there’s an extra tension added into the mix when Janie meets her biological dad and that throws a curveball into their relationship in unexpected ways. Also, at the end of the series one, we found out John is in a relationship with Janie’s mum Yvonne (Melanie Walters), much to Janie’s absolute disgust, so we pick that up again in the first episode. Janie is not handling it well, she feels some boundaries have been crossed.

This series we’re introduced to Janie’s estranged father, tell us more about that and how it impacts Janie?

In episode four, there’s a murder at an alternative commune and Janie is very cagey about visiting the place from the get-go and we’re not sure why. It turns out it’s somewhere her estranged father, played by Owen Teale, frequents and their first meeting is one of my favourite scenes from the series. It includes DC Chaudhry (Rithvik Andugula) and it’s just a perfect comedy moment. But it’s also loaded with all the emotional stuff and Janie wants to run away.

Janie doesn’t have a relationship with her father, he’s a sort of vagabond poet, a ‘rolling stone’ kind of character and he goes against everything Janie believes a good father should be. We see John trying to encourage a relationship between Janie and her dad, which she’s apprehensive about, but we see something develop that is sweet and hopeful. It’s tough for Janie and it’s a big emotional arc in the new series; it also puts John and Janie’s relationship under pressure.

Janie’s sharp wit and eccentricity are fan favourites, what new sides of her do we see this series?

We still see Janie’s wit and eccentricity, but we also see a more vulnerable side. The humour is still there but we start to see cracks in the façade. We realise a lot of her quick wittedness is a defensive tool and we start to see that chipped away a bit. We see somebody who’s much more human and fearful, but also hopeful.

Janie’s distinct fashion style was also a big hit with fans, can we expect more of the same and do you have any input in what Janie wears?

Hayley Nabauer our Costume Designer has absolutely smashed it this series. I think it’s incredible to work with somebody who’s so passionate about fashion and nearly all of Janie’s costumes are sourced second-hand or are vintage pieces. It’s a collaborative process but Hayley leads it in an exciting way, and it shows that you can dress really well by buying from vintage or second-hand shops.

The age gap difference between John and Janie make them an unlikely crime solving duo, tell me more about that dynamic?

I think it’s brilliant! They come from completely different perspectives, and they bring a different approach to the way they work and interact which creates tension; but it’s also balanced because neither of them would be able to solve the case without each other. In their friendship they test each other’s limitations and help each other grow and I think it’s what makes the dynamic between them interesting and heartfelt.

Do you have a favourite episodes or scenes from the new series?

There are some beautiful scenes between John and Janie towards the end of the series, which are more character led and about their relationship, which I’m excited for audiences to see, and because I just love filming with Tim, it’s such a treat and he is just the best.

The scene where Janie first sees her dad on the commune with Chaudhry (Rithvik Andugula) is one of the funniest and there’s also a scene at a rugby club where Janie attempts to kick a rugby ball. I’ve seen a clip and I might have to hang my head in shame – I’ve got an uncle who played international rugby, I may have let the family name down!

There’s a crime a week and an array of guest artists joining you again, what does that bring to the series?

I was bowled over by the amount of talent joining us this series. I mean we come out strong – Jane Horrocks is in episode one and I’m such a huge fan! It was so amazing to have such a great list of actors who want to be part of our show, and it adds to the humour and to the depth of the show.

What can audiences expect from Janie in the new series?

We’ve developed her character and you see there’s an authenticity there and we see where her defensiveness comes from. Janie works at a slightly different rhythm to everyone else, she’s not repetitive, it keeps it fun and she’s always discovering new things about herself. She’s not your classic detective but she’s real and authentic.

How difficult is it to get the balance of comedy and crime in the series?

I think what Death Valley does really well is it disarms you with its unpretentiousness and the humour always comes from the relationships with the characters. The crime a week keeps it compelling and keeps audiences hooked, because who doesn’t love solving a crime mystery. Paul Doolan is such a brilliant writer and the whole team are so invested in making Death Valley perfect Sunday night telly!

Watch Death Valley on BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer.