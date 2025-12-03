30 Welsh language Christmas tracks to get you into the festive spirit

Welsh Words

Are you looking for something that is uniquely Welsh for your Christmas celebrations? These 30 festive Welsh songs will get you into the Christmas spirit while celebrating the cultural heritage of Wales.

This playlist has everything from sentimental Christmas carols to contemporary Christmas classics – it spans generations and provides something for everyone this season.

Here’s a holiday haul, sorted by category and mood. So let’s make this Christmas really Welsh!

We’ll start with four new tracks released in 2025…

Ciwb – Nadolig Llawen Gwyn

Welsh band Ciwb have announced their return with a brand-new version of seasonal hidden gem ‘Nadolig Llawen Gwyn’, originally written by Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion.

No strangers to putting fresh spins on older tracks, this take features the distinctive vocals of Martha Elen, bringing a new attitude to a song hoping to become part of the Christmas 2025 soundtrack

Harry Luke – Nôl Am ‘Dolig

Harry Luke, one of Y Llais’ breakout performers, has shared an upbeat Welsh-language Christmas track, inspired by a modern favourite from East-17.

‘Nôl Am ‘Dolig’ is a high-energy pop/rock track that tells the Christmas story of a Welsh person living away in England, travelling back to their homeland to celebrate with their family.

Ar Hyd y Nos – Celtica Electronica

Welsh music collective Celtica Electronica has joined forces with acclaimed Welsh-Jamaican singer, broadcaster, and presenter Aleighcia Scott for a festive reimagining of the timeless Welsh classic ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’ (All through the Night).

Released today in November via Coco & Cwtsh record label, it’s a song for firesides, mulled wine, and quiet winter nights, rooted in heritage yet beautifully contemporary.

Produced by Branwen Munn, with a glowing string arrangement by Alwyn Humphreys, the single is taken from Celtica Electronica’s forthcoming debut album, due for release in early 2026.

Angels – Home Care’s Got Talent Choir

Caregivers from across the UK, including from Wales, have formed the Home Care’s Got Talent Choir to create a new version of Robbie Williams’s ‘Angels’ in a bid to take the charts by storm and become this year’s Christmas No.1.

The caregivers recorded their rendition of the ’90s classic at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, joining the long line of music legends who have performed there over the years. The iconic location also serves as the backdrop for the single’s music video which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the recording as well as videos of the caregivers with their clients

Timeless Welsh Carols

Traditional – Suo Gan

Suo Gân is a traditional Welsh lullaby by an anonymous composer.

It was first recorded in print around 1800[1] and the lyrics were notably captured by the Welsh folklorist Robert Bryan (1858–1920). The song’s title simply means lullaby (suo = lull; cân = song).



Recorded by countless Welsh artists over the years, from Bryn Terfel to Cerys Matthews to the Choir of King’s College, enjoy this version from Charlotte Church, National Orchestra of Wales from 2001.

Triawd Y Coleg – Dawel Nos

This serene and harmonious track by Triawd Y Coleg, a Welsh close harmony group formed in 1945, offers a tranquil reflection on the peacefulness of Christmas night.

Dawel Nos (“Silent Night”) was recorded in 1973 and features the trio’s signature blend of voices, creating a soothing and contemplative atmosphere.

The song captures the stillness and reverence of the festive season, making it a timeless addition to any Christmas playlist.

Bryn Terfel – Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr! (feat. Catrin Finch)

This majestic track features the powerhouse collaboration of Bryn Terfel, one of the world’s most renowned Welsh bass-baritone opera and concert singers, and the exceptional harpist Catrin Finch.

Hailing from Pant Glas, Caernarfon, Bryn Terfel’s rich, commanding voice lends the song a dramatic and emotive depth, while Finch’s harp playing adds a layer of elegance and grace.

This stunning performance by two of Wales’ finest musicians makes the track a standout addition to any Christmas playlist.

Mary Hopkin – Iesu Faban

This timeless and tender track by Mary Hopkin, one of Wales’ most iconic singers, beautifully captures the wonder of the Nativity.

Iesu Faban (“Baby Jesus”) features Hopkin’s angelic vocals, evoking a sense of peace and reverence.

The song reflects on the birth of Jesus with heartfelt emotion, making it a cherished classic that brings warmth and meaning to the festive season.

Lleuwen – Hwiangerdd Mair

This ethereal track by Lleuwen offers a fresh take on the traditional Welsh lullaby Hwiangerdd Mair (“Mary’s Lullaby”).

Capturing the tenderness of the Nativity, her emotive vocals and delicate arrangement create a serene and reflective mood, making it a perfect addition to the spiritual side of Christmas.

Meredydd Evans – Santa Clôs

This nostalgic and playful track by Meredydd Evans originates from 1948, during a time when the term Siôn Corn hadn’t yet become the standard Welsh name for Santa.

Instead, the more international Santa Clôs is used, reflecting the song’s era.

The track comes from the children’s show Santa a’r Tri Caballero by Islwyn Ffowc Elis, which tells the adventurous tale of Santa being kidnapped by bandits in Argentina.

Festive Folk & Acoustic

Gwyneth Glyn – Bydd Hael

This beautifully simple yet powerful track by Gwyneth Glyn comes from the 2005 Christmas collection Ho! Ho! Ho! (Casgliad o Ganeuon Nadoligaidd).

Bydd Hael (“Be Generous”) delivers a touching message about the true spirit of Christmas, reminding listeners that generosity isn’t about material gifts but the value of giving from the heart.

Meic Stevens – Noson Oer Nadolig

It’s an all-time Welsh-language favourite from the poet Meic Stevens, who encapsulates the beauty of a winter’s night.

Noson Oer Nadolig (“A Cold Christmas Night”) blends Stevens’ characteristic poetry with a haunting beat that conjures up the silence and solitude of Christmas.

The song is a meditation on desire, memory and time that’s both emotional and timeless.

Delwyn Sion – Un Seren

This moving song by Delwyn Sion imagines heartfelt conversations with Dad-cu (Grandfather) and Mam-gu (Grandmother), reflecting on their reactions if they could hear about modern wonders like walking on the moon or discovering stars beyond stars.



Un Seren (“One Star”) contrasts these marvels with the simplicity of the single star above Bethlehem that once held such significance.

With its nostalgic tone and tender melody, the song celebrates the timeless connection between generations and the magic of Christmas.

Dyfrig Evans – Mae Gen i Angel

Mae Gen i Angel (“I Have an Angel”) reflects on themes of hope, guidance, and gratitude, offering a message of reassurance and warmth.

Its timeless appeal and soulful delivery make it a standout track, reminding listeners of the light and love that surround them during the festive season.

Modern Festive Classics

Sorela – Dim Ond Dolig Ddaw

This cheerful track by Sorela celebrates the magic of Christmas with stunning harmonies and an infectious melody.

Dim Ond Dolig Ddaw (“Only Christmas Comes”) reflects the joy of the season, from winter coziness to the love shared with family and friends, making it a perfect festive addition.

Welsh Whisperer – Mae Nadolig wedi Dod

This upbeat and humorous track by Welsh Whisperer is a festive favourite and perfect for singalongs. Welsh Whisperer celebrates the excitement and charm of Christmas.

Mae Nadolig wedi Dod (“Christmas Has Arrived”) captures the anticipation and joy of the holiday season with witty lyrics and a catchy melody.

Packed with playful humor, it paints a vivid picture of festive traditions and quirky moments, from family gatherings to holiday mishaps.

Mynediad Am Ddim – Sion Corn Ydw i

This playful and fun-filled track by Mynediad Am Ddim offers a lighthearted take on Christmas from Santa’s perspective.

Siôn Corn Ydw I (“I Am Santa Claus”) humorously explores the magical and sometimes chaotic job of delivering joy to children around the world.

Frizbee – O na mai’n Ddolig eto

This energetic and infectious indie rock anthem by Frizbee captures the excitement and joy of the festive season.

O na mai’n Ddolig eto (“Oh, If Only It Were Christmas Again”) is a lively celebration of the magic of Christmas, filled with catchy hooks and upbeat rhythms that are perfect for lifting spirits.

Colorama – Cerdyn Nadolig

This reflective song by Colorama celebrates the simple joy of exchanging Christmas cards.

Cerdyn Nadolig (“Christmas Card”) blends nostalgic lyrics with a gentle melody, evoking the warmth of connection and the spirit of giving during the festive season.

Take a look at this article for tips on writing a Christmas card in Welsh.

Romantic Festive Vibes

Yws Gwynedd – Fy Nghariad Gwyn

This heartfelt track by Yws Gwynedd celebrates the joy of sharing Christmas with a loved one.



Fy Nghariad Gwyn (“My White Love”) combines emotional lyrics and uplifting melodies, capturing the warmth and intimacy of the festive season.

Casi Wyn – Nefolion

This ethereal track by Casi Wyn blends delicate vocals and poetic lyrics, evoking the serene beauty of starry winter nights.

Reflecting themes of hope and peace, Nefolion captures the quiet wonder and spiritual essence of the festive season.

Rhys Gwynfor & Osian Huw Williams – Mae ‘Ne Rwbeth am y ‘Dolig

This delightful duet brings Christmas magic and nostalgia to life through beautiful harmonies and reminiscences.

The song speaks to the sensitivity of being with family and friends, the excitement of celebrations, and the comfort that Christmas offers.

Its lyrics sing of simple things, from twinkling lights to the joy of giving and receiving.

Ail Symudiad – A Llawen Bydd Nadolig

This festive song reminds us of the bond of Christmas, of family, friends, and tradition.

It has a catchy beat and sentimental lyrics, which make it the perfect holiday singalong song.

Kizzy Crawford – Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm

This acoustic, soulful track captures midwinter stillness with Kizzy Crawford’s soulful vocals.

This Welsh version of In the Bleak Mid Winter is sure to leave listeners feeling extremely moved.

Kizzy is of Bajan heritage, and her music embodies her culture in a way that’s stunning, melding the richness of the Welsh language with a sound that is truly unique.

Childlike Joy & Playfulness

Mins Peis a Chaws – Y Bandana

This lively and quirky track reflects a classic modern Christmas through the eyes of a child.

It playfully debates whether opening presents beats Mam’s Christmas dinner and highlights the joys and complexities of having family around during the holidays.

Capturing a child’s excitement about Santa’s arrival, the song takes a humorous twist when the child sneaks downstairs on Christmas Eve and is shocked to find Santa drunk on the floor.

In a moment of panic, the child thinks he has killed Santa! With its catchy melody and clever lyrics, Y Bandana brings humour and nostalgia to the festive season.

Delw’ – Dolig Hwn

A playful and upbeat track that captures the childlike excitement of Christmas morning.

With its cheerful melody and festive lyrics, Dolig Hwn brings a sense of fun and joy to the holiday season, making it a perfect addition to any Christmas playlist.

Dafydd Iwan ac Edward – Sion Corn

“Siôn Corn” is a festive track by Dafydd Iwan and Edward Morus Jones, featured on their beloved children’s album Cwm-Rhyd-y-Rhosyn.

Released in the 1970s and reissued in 1995, the album blends traditional Welsh folk elements with engaging storytelling and contemporary sounds, captivating generations of Welsh children.

Celebrated for its charm and cultural significance, Cwm-Rhyd-y-Rhosyn continues to resonate, with recent commemorations like the 50th-anniversary celebration at the National Eisteddfod.

This timeless collection remains a cornerstone of Welsh holiday music and cultural heritage.

Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd – Caryl Parry Jones

This festive Welsh anthem by Caryl Parry Jones is a joyful celebration of Christmas, capturing the excitement of presents, family, and friends coming together.

Amidst its cheerful tone, the song also reflects on the deeper meaning of the season, asking, “Yng nghanol sŵn y dathlu, a oes na le i’r Iesu, neu ydy’r llety’n llawn o hyd?” (“Amidst the noise of celebration, is there room for Jesus, or is the inn still full?”).

Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion – Dolig Del

This playful and somewhat mischievous Christmas song tells children to be good so they can enjoy Christmas and indulge in Christmas pudding.

However, the tone shifts as it humorously critiques a “naughty Santa” who is described as an alcoholic, fat, ugly, and old.

This Santa doesn’t sing carols, can’t remember the way back to the North Pole, and even burns children’s letters in the fire! The song blends humour and satire with its festive message, creating a uniquely quirky take on Christmas traditions.

Eira Eira – Cwm Rhyd Y Chwadods

A modern folk song painting a snowy, magical picture of Christmas in Wales.

This enchanting track was originally written in the 80s and was used for the 90s Welsh film Nadolig Yng Nghwm Rhyd Y Chwadods, which also featured the iconic Delwyn Sion.

The film was uploaded to Youtube in two parts and is full of heartwarming tunes. Perfect for evoking festive nostalgia and celebrating Welsh traditions.

🎵 Bonus Tip: Mix and match these songs with some well-known Welsh Christmas hymns to add more depth to your playlist.

For example, “Iesu Yw”, “O Deuwch Ffyddloniaid”, “Cluwch Lu’R Nef” or “Ar Gyfer Heddiw’R Bore”.

This playlist combines the best of Wales’ rich musical heritage with the magic of Christmas.

Light your candles, put up your tree, and let these songs fill your home with joy and celebration.

Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd! 🎅✨

Discover more interesting and insightful Welsh language focused content at Welsh Words