Five Years on Michael Sheen’s OBE decision is back in the spotlight

Amelia Jones

As dozens of Welsh figures are recognised in the New Year Honours list, many online are again praising Michael Sheen, who memorably gave his honour back five years ago.

On 30 December 2020, acclaimed Welsh actor Michael Sheen revealed he had returned his OBE after a period of studying Welsh history led him to reassess his relationship with royal honours.

Sheen, from Port Talbot, had been awarded the OBE in 2009 on the New Year Honours List for his services to drama.

However, more than a decade later, the actor said he felt unable to hold onto the honour while speaking openly about his views on the British monarchy and Wales’ constitutional position.

In 2017, Sheen was asked to give a public lecture on Welsh history at a memorial event for Welsh socialist writer, Raymond Williams.

The lecture was based on the title ‘Who Speaks for Wales?’ and covered a wide range of topics related to Welsh cultural identity.

Sheen began researching Welsh history to prepare, a process he has since said had a profound impact on his thinking.

Explaining the moment he realised he could no longer keep the OBE, Sheen told The Guardian: “By the time I’d finished writing that lecture, I remember sitting there going: ‘Well, I have a choice. I either don’t give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back’.”

In another interview with The Telegraph, he said he thought long and hard about “things like devolution – and why it is that the Welsh don’t have the same kinds of cultural and social platforms and institutions that the Scottish do”.

After investigating the history of English imperialism in Wales, he said that he realised he had to choose between either “saying the things I was going to say” and “holding on to the OBE”.

He came to the conclusion that “it would make me a hypocrite if I was to do both” – and ultimately chose to give back the OBE.

He said: “I wrote a letter – I think I had to write it to Charles. And I said: ‘I mean absolutely no disrespect by this. But it’s just a personal thing that I realised that I had a personal choice to make, and I’ve chosen this way. And I think that’s the choice I can feel most comfortable with.’ ”

When asked if he heard back from the Prince of Wales, he said: “No, I didn’t receive a reply.”

Since then, Sheen has become well-known for sharing his views on his cultural identity and the importance of Welsh history.

He has also taken practical action to support Wales. He helped launch Welsh National Theatre in 2023, pledging his own money to support the company and aiming to create a world-class national theatre rooted in Welsh stories, talent and voices.

The Facebook post shared by Welsh Histories marks five years since Sheen made the decision to return his OBE.

It said: “Sheen originally received the honour for his work in the field of drama all the way back in 2009.

“By 2017, Sheen had begun studying & researching Welsh history – this was during a time in which he was developing views which he felt did not align with the ability to accept royal honours and, within three years, he returned it.”

The timing of the post has drawn fresh attention to the issue, coming as the latest New Years Honours List has been announced, with over 50 Welsh names making the cut.

Sheen’s decision continues to stand out as one of the most high-profile refusals of a royal honour in recent years.

This year, Sheen has taken on the role of Artistic Director of Welsh National Theatre. The programme included his return as Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in Nye, alongside a new production of Our Town created entirely by a Welsh creative team.

Alongside this, he has continued to advocate for Welsh arts, support talent development through initiatives such as Welsh Net, and use his platform to promote Welsh voices on a national stage.