Flood-hit Welsh town dealt fresh blow as another shop announces closure

Amelia Jones

A Welsh town battered by Storm Claudia in 2025 faces further heartbreak as high street businesses announce permanent closures.

Persistent heavy rain saw businesses in Monmouth left underwater after the river Monnow burst its banks overnight back in November 2025.

While some larger stores have managed to reopen, many shops within the town have yet to open, some dealing with structural and financing issues.

Independent food store Wyedean Health Foods is the latest store to announce its permanent closure and relocation.

They made the announcement on a sign displayed in the shop window. It reads: “The face of retailing has changed more in the last year than we could ever have imagined. The impact of the flooding in Monmouth has forced us to evaluate the service we can provide our loyal customers, old and new.

“So, with a little trepidation but some excitement too, we would like to share with you our plans for the future.

“Wyedean Healthfoods will be consolidating the Monmouth and Cinderford branches and opening a new, larger store on Hollyhill Industrial Park in Cinderford.

“We will be offering a wider range of products, covering all your food, supplement, home care and cleaning requirements. We hope to source a bigger selection of local products and be able to have more sampling days with tastings and demonstrations.

“There will be plenty of free parking for customers, with home deliveries and online ordering also being available as we introduce our fantastic new online store. We are also launching a new loyalty scheme where customers will be able to spend and save.

“We are choosing this consolidation to fight rising costs, competition from online sellers and lack of parking in the town centres.

“We obviously feel a deep sadness at leaving Monmouth town and Cinderford high street, but we hope you will continue to shop with us in this new way.

“It has been a pleasure to have been in Monmouth for 30 years and we warmly invite all our customers to come and join us for a cuppa in our new premises.

“The flood has had such a huge impact on us and many others in Monmouth, and we hope you can understand the difficult decision we have had to make.

“It’s not been an easy one to come to terms with, but the cost of re-opening the store and increased insurance and running costs have brought us to this decision.

“We look forward to welcoming you in our brand new, bigger store very soon and want to thank you for your support through this challenging time.”

Further closures

The announcement comes just months after popular high street bakery Greggs revealed they would not be returning to the town centre.

Some of the other shops that have remained closed include: Artisan Bakery Alex Gooch, All Our Yesterdays Antiques Collectible and Curious, and Adrian Gaunt & Co County Jewellers.

Monmouthshire County Council, which operated a humanitarian centre from the Shire Hall, reported in February that the costs it has incurred in responding to, and recovering from, the flood are estimated at £556,000.

The in year costs of responding to the flood have been borne by numerous council services but the council hopes to recoup some of the costs by applying to the Welsh Government’s Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme as the spending has passed the council’s threshold of £455,000.

Under the scheme the Welsh Government will fund 85 per cent of eligible costs above the threshold.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Funding

In March, the Welsh Government announced that £10.2 million will be allocated in 2026 to 2027 to Carmarthenshire and Monmouthshire councils to support their recovery from flooding.

The announcement built on the £2.5 million already made available to affected communities in Monmouthshire in late 2025.

Commenting on the funding, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “The storms of late 2025 caused real hardship for communities right across Wales, and I am determined that no council should be left to bear those costs alone.

“This additional funding builds on the support we have already provided and underlines the Welsh Government’s continued commitment to helping councils support their communities to rebuild after these devastating events.

“I want residents in Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil to know that the Welsh Government stands with them as they continue to recover and rebuild.”

This month, Monmouthshire Building Society donated more than £10,000 to individuals, sports clubs and organisations who were affected by the flooding.

Financial donations ranging from £200 to nearly £1000 were given to Monmouth Town Football, Bowls, Rugby and Tennis clubs, businesses in the town’s high streets who saw their premises devastated by the flash flooding.

Despite government funding and community support, uncertainty remains over the future of Monmouth’s high street, with some traders warning further closures could follow unless businesses receive long-term support.