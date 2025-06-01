Letter from Ynys Wydryn (Glastonbury)
Stephen Price
I wonder sometimes how much of me is all mine
I have my mother’s hands, her creativity
My father’s impulsivity, his guilt, his need to please
My brother, now estranged, took a pathway of self medication for what we’d now recognise as ADHD, leading him from me, and me from him
He was the first among us to pay pilgrimage to Glastonbury
His ffrindiau finding an epicentre for their hedonism, their crystals, their dreads, their music
Their books, their clothes, their kind
My sister, next, the festival, and, like him, a love of standing stones, the esoteric, the new age
The liminal, the borders
The untamed
There’s magic everywhere
I got there late, at 19, and also fell under her spell
Ynys Afallon, she will always be to me; the Isle of Apples; Avalon
Ynys Wydryn, too, like the cool kids from back home
Telling people you’re going to Glastonbury always goes the same way
“The festival?”
“No, the town.”
Silence.
“You should visit, you really, really should.”
“Promise me you’ll visit.”
I send them to the Pyramid Vegan Cafe, to splash their face with water at Chalice Well and the White Spring
To buy apple juice from Earthfare, anything and everything from the Goddess and Green Man, perfume from Star Child, to feel the grass underfoot in the Abbey
To be still
To lose themselves among the outcasts, the others, the lost and found
It’s a wonderful, wonderful life
Wandering the book shops, the Welsh legends sanitised and made silly, made English
Card shops selling Arthur, Blodeuwedd, Gwyn ap Nudd, Mari, Melangell
I can’t decide where I stand, but there’s recognition, there’s reverence, there’s an undeniable magic in the air
Nowadays, weather permitting, I walk up the many steps of the Tor, of Ynys Afallon, barefoot, shoes in hand
Grounding, always aiming for the moment, but never quite arriving
This time, another loved one lost
No one now to call
To check in on
To be checked in on
The feeling of mortality and fragility, of missing and needing, weighing heavy
I walk ahead, through the open doors, aiming for renewal and rebirth
But this time, for the first time, I wish I could go back
To retrace my steps, just for a while
To go home
