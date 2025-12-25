Not just for Christmas: Rescue centres appeal to find homes for cats

Amelia Jones

While your cats are busy turning Christmas trees upside down at home, others are spending the holidays hoping to find a place to call their own.

Across Wales and the wider UK, animal shelters are under considerable strain, with around 1,700 cats currently waiting for adoption in RSPCA national centres alone. Cats are also spending longer in shelters before finding forever homes, with the average wait rising from about 32.5 days to nearly 40 days.

As the festive season unfolds, these figures highlight the growing challenge shelters face in finding loving families for cats of all ages. From tiny bottle-fed kittens like Puffin to gentle seniors like Blair.

This Christmas, many cats will be hoping their new year brings them warmth, comfort, and a forever home. With that in mind, here we share some of the friendly faces you could call your own.

Tŷ-Nant Cat Sanctuary

Earlier this month, Tŷ-Nant made headlines after two cats were cruelly abandoned outside the sanctuary in freezing conditions, left alone and vulnerable.

It’s because of stories like these, and the many cats still waiting on forever homes, that we are sharing just some of the cats currently in the care of the sanctuary. Each one is hoping this Christmas will be the start of a new chapter filled with love and security.

Margot is a playful three-month-old kitten looking for her forever home.

She is a lively and curious little girl who has come on in leaps and bounds. The charity say: “She’s recently returned from a short socialisation boot camp with one of our wonderful fosterers, after coming to us as a bit of a hissy missy.

“During her time in foster, she learned to play and zoom around just like a typical kitten.”

Margot is fully vaccinated and microchipped, and she’s now ready to find a loving home where she can continue to grow and thrive.

Jelly Bean is a gentle and affectionate cat who is looking for a home where he can finally feel secure.

The charity say: “Jelly Bean has been with us far too long, and it’s time for his story to change. With his distinctive oversized ‘cartoon nose’ and gentle nature, he’s impossible not to fall in love with.

“He would be best suited to a calm, single-cat household, as life in a sanctuary environment has been stressful for him. In a quieter home where he can be the only cat, we believe Jelly Bean will flourish.”

Jelly Bean has been waiting patiently for a family of his own. He is sweet, affectionate, and ready to give all of his love to anyone who would open their heart and home to him.

Blair is an older gentleman who is looking for a safe and loving home.

He came into the charity’s care after being handed in as a stray at a veterinary practice.

Thought to be at least 10 years old, he has settled in well and has shown himself to be a calm and affectionate cat.

Blair is a loving and very vocal chap who enjoys human company and isn’t afraid to let his personality shine.

He has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). Cats with FIV can live happy, comfortable lives, particularly indoors. The charity would be happy to offer any advice and support potential adopters.

He is neutered, microchipped and has received his first vaccination, with his second due on 14 November.

RSPCA

As one of the UK’s largest and most trusted animal welfare organisations, the RSPCA shelter network plays a vital role in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of cats every year.

Here are just a few of the wonderful cats currently looking for families near the Bridgend area. To find more, you can simply go to their ‘Find a Pet’ website and type in your location.

Puffin is a young kitten from a litter that came into foster care at just one day old.

He and his siblings required bottle feeding after their mother was unable to produce milk. With the support of his foster carers, Puffin has grown into a confident and affectionate kitten.

He is particularly people-focused and enjoys being close to those around him. He is gentle and often happiest following people from room to room, quietly watching what’s going on with his big, expressive eyes.

He would be suited to a variety of households, including those with children, and could also live alongside a friendly resident cat.

Please note that Puffin will only be available for adoption after Christmas.

Rooster is an energetic kitten who loves to play and explore, he is all fluff and attitude. He was part of another litter but was later introduced to Puffin’s litter.

Rooster enjoys running around and chasing his foster siblings, playing until he’s tired, then curling up in your lap to purr himself to sleep.

He would also suit a variety of homes, including those with children or other cats.

Rooster is only available for adoption after Christmas.

Also looking for a forever home is Lewis, a sweet boy with a loving heart and gentle spirit.

Lewis found himself in care after being abandoned through no fault of his own. Despite a difficult start, he is affectionate and eager for attention, with lots of happy head bumps for anyone who gives him a fuss.

The charity said: “Lewis could potentially live with another calm, sociable cat who enjoys the company of others.

“His gentle, affectionate nature also means he can live with children, ideally older secondary-school age, as he can be a little intense when he is excited.”

He would be best suited to a dog-free environment but is sociable with other cats. Lewis would love a home that has access to a garden so he can roam around and explore.

Cats Protection Wales

Cats Protection Wales is part of the UK’s leasing feline welfare charity. Through a network of volunteers and staff, the charity aims to ensure every cat has a chance to thrive in a safe and caring environment.

They offer cats across Wales, and support cat owners with services such as neutering and lost-and-found assistance. You can enquire about the cats listed via their online information packs.

Lunar is a beautiful and independent 5 year old cat looking for a calm adult-only home.

She arrived at the Wales Cat Centre after her owner sadly passed away. She’s known to be friendly, but prefers affection on her own terms and doesn’t like to be picked up.

She bonded closely with her old owner, enjoying quiet and gentle company, and would love to be placed in home where she can have the same environment.

Lunar has never lived with children before and would do best in a household where she is the sole pet. She’s a confident girl who enjoys spending time outdoors.

Meet Willow, a gorgeous tortoiseshell lady looking for a home after a family member developed an allergy.

She’s a loving and friendly cat who adores curling up on laps and enjoying a good cwtch. Willow got on famously with her previous family’s Jack Russell at her last home and is apparently a brilliant hunter.

She would suit a home with children, and would enjoy somewhere with outdoor access.

Chad came into care after his previous owners moved away and left him behind. A kind member of the public looked after him, before he was brought into the safety of the centre.

However, Chad is finding life at the centre quite stressful and overwhelming. He would love to return to a home of his own.

The charity said: “We don’t have any background on Chad unfortunately however at the centre we have noticed that Chad is extremely independent and isn’t interested in much human contact.”

Chad would love to be placed in a home where he can have outdoor access, as this seems to be where he feels the most comfortable.

Swansea Cats and Kittens

Swansea Cats and Kittens is a volunteer-run charity dedicated to helping vulnerable cats and kittens.

The organisation rescues unwanted, abandoned, and community cats. They are run entirely by volunteers and supported through local fundraising and donations.

Harry is a handsome 11 year old ginger gentleman with a heart of love and serious cuddling streak. Found as a stray some time ago, he was taken in and nursed back to health.

His fosterer quickly fell in love with him, but was unable to adopt him as prefers to be the only cat in the house. He needs to be centre of attention at all times.

He’s probably best suited to a dog-free household too, so he can enjoy all of the fuss and attention without distraction.

In return, you’ll have the cuddliest companion imaginable: a furry ginger face that will gaze lovingly into your eyes, a lap cat who wants to be by your side 24/7, and a gentle soul who thrives on company and care.

Harry loves his food and treats and has had a full health check, including blood tests and a dental operation. He’s neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Blue is as fluffy as she is gorgeous. She came to the shelter after her owner moved to accommodation that didn’t allow cats.

Blue struggled to accept the loss of her home and owner. But with lots of kindness and care at the shelter, she is now ready to find a new home.

The charity said: “Blue is neutered, fully vaccinated and is microchipped. Due to occasional urinary problems, Blue needs to be fed a urinary diet, especially dry food, and wet food as well where possible.

“This needn’t be expensive as some brands can be bought in supermarkets. We can discuss her dietary needs and preferences in more detail with prospective adopters. Please note that this does not mean Blue isn’t strictly litter trained, she’s a perfectly clean puss every time!”

Blue is used to having her owner all to herself, so would prefer a cat-free household if possible.

Find out more about these cats on Tŷ-Nant Cat Sanctuary, RSPCA, Cats Protection Wales, and Swansea Cats and Kittens.

These are only a select few of all the cats that are spending their Christmas without a family to call their own or a Christmas tree to climb!

If a pet is on your Christmas list this year, please remember: they’re not just for Christmas.

Many of these cats have been abandoned through no fault of their own, left wondering why they were left behind. Consider opening your heart and home to a furry friend who truly needs it — a gift that lasts far beyond the holiday season.