Poem: This is not protection

Llinos Dafydd

I’m not trans. But I’m an advocate. And I’m angry.

This poem is a response to the UK Supreme Court ruling that says trans women can legally be excluded from single-sex spaces — even if they hold a gender recognition certificate.

It’s being called “clarity.”

I call it something else.

This Is Not Protection

(for my trans sisters, and anyone listening)

Don’t tell me this is protection.

Don’t dress up exclusion

as safety.

Don’t wave “biological sex”

like a badge

and expect me to call it neutral.

You’ve changed the law

to feel more comfortable.

Not safe.

Not kind.

Not fair.

Just comfortable.

You’ve turned courtrooms

into cages

and called it clarity.

But I see who you’re locking out.

Who you’re shaming,

blaming,

blurring,

burying

under headlines

you don’t even bother

to read past.

This isn’t about danger.

This is about control.

It’s about saying:

“You don’t belong.”

“You’re not one of us.”

“You’re close, but not quite.”

“You’re real, but not really.”

Well, fuck that.

You don’t get to draw the line

then blame them

for standing on the wrong side.

You don’t get to call it feminism

when it punches down.

I am not trans.

But I am furious.

And I am standing

with every woman

who’s been told

her body is a debate,

her identity is a threat,

her existence is a loophole.

You say this is protection?

No.

This is power,

grabbing itself another handful

of rights

that were never yours

to begin with.

Llinos Dafydd

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

