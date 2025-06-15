Review: Cordia’s masterful, accomplished, ‘Adfyw’

Stephen Price

Ynys Môn-based trio Cordia released their long-awaited debut album, ADFYW, in May 2025 – a decade after capturing the hearts of Welsh music fans.

The band formed in 2015 for the Brwydr y Bandiau competition, performing on Llwyfan y Maes at the National Eisteddfod in Maldwyn, and in a sign of their early promise, they won Cân i Gymru 2016 with the original track Dim Ond Un – their winning song at the Pan Celtic Festival song contest.

In 2014 the trio, comprised of Ffion Elin Davies, Manon Fflur Williams, and Ffion Wynn Davies, seemingly threw in the towel, only to surprise the nation, and possibly even themselves, by reforming in 2024 – and what better title could they have gone for than ADFYW, meaning Revive.

And with that intro out of the way, for those who didn’t read our interview late last month, it’s time to dive into the music.

Now, it’s no secret that I’m a lover of (good – but don’t we all think that) music in all its forms. I studied violin, and there’s everything from classical to indie, choral to house jammed into my overflowing CD and vinyl collections. My Insta persona, however, possibly reflects more of the cool, the classics, the heart-on-the sleeve female singer songwriter and the like.

But, like most of us nowadays (especially us gay boys), I’m also not ashamed to admit the albums that I just couldn’t part with either. I will forever fight the corner of masters of the art form of pop, from Erasure to Kylie, Gaga to Britney, Celine, Mel C, Kesha, All Saints, Dido … They’re all there still, and always will be.

And with my teenage years long past, and my twenties and thirties with them, I’m noticing a lack of inclination to reach for the ‘let’s wail together’ histrionics of some of my former loves such as Tori or Radiohead.

Sometimes, you just need something to make you feel up, to make you feel good.

And on that note, ladies and gentlemen, enter Cordia.

Drama

Opening with the drama of a two minute teaser, Dadeni (intro), the scene is set. Picture lights, smoke, and some power dressing, not to mention some recorded moments from their Can i Gymru win, there’s a feeling of grandeur, of something special about to step onto the stage.

The harmonies of these three talented ladies add to the assurance. And then it’s one of the album highlights ‘Ti Bron Yna’.

To begin on such a high is a risk – without build, there’s a potential for flatness to follow, but the track is a choice. A very assured choice. I’ve listened more than the girls themselves at this stage, such is my love of the album (cat’s out of the bag early, why not!) – and every time I hear this track, I beam, and sometimes, even if I’m sat here typing, working, some moves make themselves known.

Next is ‘Dal yn Ol’. A mood shift, but the beaming remains.

For those who speak Welsh, the lyrics are incredibly touching, but those who are learning, those who know no Welsh at all, this is just so lovely.

‘Chei Di Fyth’ is another showcase for the voices of each of the band members. A more mellow moment, and perhaps not my most favourite track of the album, it’s got something undeniably Welsh about it all the same. Again, not wishing to make this about Welsh learners, but I’ve always been struck by the power of Welsh music to open doors to using Welsh in the wild in one of the most special ways.

Walking through busy streets, solo on mountain walks, something about hearing Welsh music hits my soul deep, makes both the language, and me, feel alive.

Welsh artists (Welsh people in general, I suppose), too, feel a kinship, a love, a brother/sisterhood, I want us, all of us, to thrive. Something connects us so deeply in this beautiful country of ours, doesn’t it? Something special.

Now, careful was I not to ‘diss’ the previous track, let’s just say it almost acts as a palate cleanse for one of my other album highlights – ‘Pwysa’.

Now that the album is available on CD and not just streaming platforms, I expect to hit the ‘rewind’ button a few times too many once this one reaches its lovely, lovely ending at 3 minutes and 8 seconds. Sublime!

The melodies, the hooks, the chorus, the harmonies, vocals. I told you they were brave to begin on a high. They had more of those hidden up their sleeves.

Pure Welsh pop

Over to the second part of the CD. Was it designed that way, I’m not sure, but the hypnotic, Kylie-esque beats of ‘Sylw’ feel like a second set to me.

Again, the drama. These girls know their pop music, and they know just the right balance of camp too. ‘Sylw’ is fun, and it should be pumping from the radio, not in spite of, but because of, its Welsh pop perfection. I just wish I had more power to get more people to listen – any jobs in radio going? I’ve got the face for it, too – hit me up!

‘Delio Efo’r Diafol’ feels, to me, like the girls letting loose, having fun, and hints at a little raiding of their parents’ (or would that be their nan’s?) 90s CD collection. Pop rock (or if my memory serves me well, something Anastacia termed ‘sprock’ – soul, pop and rock – for her self-titled, and Steve Price-owned, album Anastacia).

Grab your hair brush, get your mam’s heels on, and get lip-syncing, Cordia have you covered.

‘Sgidiau Ffug’ is a good follow-up to reset the tone again, but what a joyous reset. Am I beaming again? I’m certainly dad-dancing.

‘Cariad Cyntaf’ is the album’s soft centre. Raise those lighters (or mobile phones actually, what are you doing with a lighter?) and get ready for some more dramz. And a reminder of that very Welsh take on pop. Is it definable? I’m not sure, but this is it. A touch of Eurovision, a touch of *is anyone in this bloody audience under 75?*, and a touch of ‘awwwwwww’. You know what I mean.

Track ten gives us another taste of ‘Sylw’, but this time in acoustic version. The gorgeous moves between notes of the guitar adding something real, raw, and beautiful.

Who knew this feeling was there all along in that already impeccable song?

A risky move giving us this again, but a special one. The tracklist’s curation was no accident. Everyone involved cares, everyone involved really is a musician.

Final track, ‘Pan Dwi Efo Chdi’. Another standout. There’s space in this track to contemplate, to take in the lyricism, the poetry, the musicianship and the beauty of the component voices of Cordia – at turns gentle, tender, honeyed then powerful, strong, urgent. With touches of early 2000s pop, there’s a timelessness to this and, looking back, the entire project. This is one for keeps, not just for now. Perhaps, indeed, why the band are releasing a limited number of CDs, not just letting this fall by the wayside like many stream-only projects do.

Behind this project are three passionate artists who believe in their art – and so they should.

I’ve reviewed few albums in my time at Nation.Cymru, but I felt compelled to write this one. These girls are stars, and their reach should be much further than Welsh radio – UK radio, indeed the world’s radio, is crying out for a pop art revival, an open one where all are truly welcome, whatever tongue they speak.

What a truly special album this is, and one I’ve had on repeat since first listen and expect to for some time to come.

What a privilege to absorb such beautiful, classic pop music as this.

I’m even going to be bold and say it’s my favourite album to emerge from Wales this year – I didn’t see that coming, but I hope you believe me, and I hope you give these lovely ladies your support. They deserve it.

The ten year wait was so worth it.

Let’s hope a follow-up doesn’t take quite so long. But if it’s this good, it’s more than forgivable.

Dal ati, Cordia. A diolch.

Cordia are set to hit the stage this summer, with appearances lined up at Tregaroc, Gŵyl Cefni, and the Eisteddfod, among others. The official album launch event will take place at Jac Y Do, Caernarfon, on 20 June, with support from Alis Glyn and Maes Parcio.

Listen to ADFYW on Spotify and all other streaming platforms. Buy ADFYW on limited edition CD at Awen Menai (Menai Bridge) and Na Nog (Caernarfon) or, in wonderfully Welsh style, contact the band via their socials to arrange.

Follow Cordia on Instagram and their other platforms here.

