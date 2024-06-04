Vaughan Gething to face no confidence vote this week

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething is set to face a vote of no confidence in the Senedd this week – but would his Labour colleagues be likely to break ranks during an election period?

Controversies surrounding the embattled First Minister include a huge donation to his election campaign and a row over the sacking of a junior minister just a few weeks after appointing his Cabinet.

But Mr Gething’s short and problematic tenure as Welsh Labour leader began even before he was elected as First Minister.

Here’s everything you need to know about the story so far…

Stitch-up row

In January, Mr Gething was campaigning against rival Jeremy Miles to become Welsh Labour Leader.

He became embroiled in an election stitch-up row after he was nominated by Wales’ second biggest trade union.

Mr Miles was disqualified under questionable circumstances after he was declared ineligible for the nomination because he had never been a lay official of the union.

It later emerged that Mr Gething had only joined the trade union a few months before the election campaign.

Donation scandal

In February, Nation.Cymru exclusively revealed that Mr Gething had accepted a £200,000 donation to his campaign from twice convicted polluter, David Neal of Dauson Environmental Group.

Mr Neal received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge at a sensitive wetlands site on the Gwent levels near Newport.

Several Welsh Government ministers, including former First Minister Mark Drakeford had been working to protect the conservation area.

Mr Gething said all donations to his campaign were recorded appropriately and were within the rules.

On March 16, the former Economy Minister was narrowly elected as Welsh Labour Leader with 51.7% of the vote compared to rival Jeremy Miles with 48.3%.

But the donations row showed no signs of letting up.

Internal review

He suffered an uncomfortable first FMQs session in the Senedd when he was grilled by opposition leaders over the donation from the convicted polluter.

Calls were made for the money to be returned and several of the First Minister’s Welsh Labour colleagues confirmed they would not have accepted the cash.

It later emerged that Jeremy Miles had accepted a £2000 donation to his campaign from someone convicted of a crime in 2009 – but he returned the money as soon as he found out.

Following the backlash, Mr Gething appointed former First Minister Carwyn Jones to carry out an internal review of Labour’s elections – including examining campaign financing.

Welsh Labour was accused of attempting to mark its own homework.

Loan row

Nation.Cymru then revealed that Dauson Environmental Group Ltd were £400,000 in debt to the Development Bank of Wales – a bank wholly owned by the Welsh Government.

The loan was awarded to the company when Vaughan Gething was the Economy Minister.

During another troubled FMQs session in April, the First Minister appeared to be cornered by two of his own backbenchers over campaign donors.

Labour MS Julie Morgan pressed Mr Gething on taxi firm Veezu after a disabled passenger had been refused a ride because he had a guide dog with him.

The firm had donated £25,000 to Mr Gething’s election campaign.

During the same Senedd session, Labour MS John Griffiths placed the First Minister in another tricky position when he invited him to praise the volunteers working to preserve biodiversity at the wetlands site which had been damaged by Mr Gething’s main donor.

Opposition showdown

In May, Mr Gething faced an opposition showdown when Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Welsh Tory Leader, Andrew RT Davies both tabled motions on the £200,000 donation.

Plaid Cymru’s motion called for a cap on future political donations.

The Welsh Conservative motion called for the First Minister to appoint an independent advisor to investigate any conflict of interests.

The First Minister did not attend the debates until they were almost over.

In a shock move from the Labour side, former Deputy Minister Lee Waters broke ranks and called for the money to be returned.

Mr Gething continued to maintain that no rules had been broken.

iMessage scandal

In a further blow on May 7, Nation.Cymru revealed a previously unseen iMessage from a group chat used by ministers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the chat, the then Health Minister told his ministerial colleagues he was deleting messages because they could be subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

The UK Covid Inquiry is currently considering whether to recall Mr Gething to provide further information on what was being discussed in the chat.

Around two weeks after the revelation, Mr Gething sacked junior minister Hannah Blythyn after he alleged she was the source of Nation.Cymru’s leak.

Ms Blythyn staunchly denied the claims saying, “integrity is all in politics and I retain mine.”

Nation.Cymru has never revealed how we obtained the iMessages.

Calls were made for the First Minister to produce evidence to show that Ms Blythyn had made the disclosure.

Mr Gething said he acted in accordance with the ministerial code and the government Cabinet Handbook and claimed the evidence contained information sensitive to other Labour MSs.

Sacking

Questions were later raised by Senedd Committee members with the Welsh Government’s Director of Propriety and Ethics, David Richards over the exact guidance the First Minister had followed.

The donation scandal was to rear it head again on May 14, when Mr Gething was urged to take action against Withyhegde landfill.

The site in Haverfordwest has left locals “on all fours throwing their guts up” due to the noxious odours emanating there.

It’s owned by the same polluter who donated £200,000 to the First Minister’s election campaign.

On May 17, Plaid Cymru ended its co-operation agreement with Welsh Labour several months early after party leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth raised concerns about the First Minister’s judgement.

Shortly after this, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies announced the Tories intention to table a motion of no confidence against the First Minister in the Senedd.

However, tabling arrangements and the Senedd’s Whitsun recess meant such a motion couldn’t be debated for another three weeks.

On May 22 a spanner was thrown into the works when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a General Election for July 4th.

Dissatisfaction

As politicians across the country entered into election mode, Mr Gething was put under the microscope further as voting polls revealed the level of dissatisfaction felt by the Welsh public about the new First Minister.

Despite this, Labour politicians claimed the scandals surrounding Mr Gething were not being raised on doorsteps by voters.

It was widely thought that the Tories would hold off a confidence motion until after the General Election was over.

This is because it’s unlikely any Labour MSs would move against the First Minister just as Sir Keir Starmer is set to gain the keys to Downing Street.

However, last week the Welsh Tories confirmed they had tabled a confidence motion for Wednesday (June 5).

Plaid Cymru, the Tories and Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds are all expected to vote against the First Minister.

Labour holds half the seats in the Senedd meaning every Labour MS would need to take part to defeat the motion by forcing a tie.

With the General Election campaign in full swing – a Labour rebellion is looking unlikely.

Even if the unexpected happened and a vote against the First Minister was successful -it would be non-binding because it takes place during opposition time.

Despite this, it would still put the First Minister on tricky footing if members of his own party expressed a lack of confidence in the Welsh Government’s leadership.

