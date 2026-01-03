Welsh music roundup: music you might’ve missed in 2025

Amelia Jones

As 2025 draws to a close, Welsh music has continued to thrive across a range of genres.

This year saw notable achievements from both Welsh-language and English-language music.

Among the key highlights, Cardiff producer Don Leisure won the Welsh Music Prize for his album, while the Welsh Language Album of the Year was awarded to Ynys for Dosbarth Nos. Established artist Gruff Rhys also released his ninth solo album, Dim Probs, further cementing his influence in Welsh music.

The launch of Awni?, a digital platform to promote Welsh-language live events, underscored ongoing efforts to support the live music sector.

To help those who may have missed some of the highlights, Nation.Cymru has taken a look at some of the notable Welsh music releases and emerging artists from 2025 that may have gone under the radar.

Spanning a broad range of genres including indie rock, folk, pop and experimental music, these artists showcase the rich diversity and creative energy within Wales’ music scene today.

Taran

Indie rock

Cardiff rock band Taran cemented themselves as one of 2025’s most exciting Welsh acts with the release of their eagerly awaited album Yn y Cymylau in August, following earlier singles and a double release that previewed their evolving sound.

The record blends driving rock energy with thoughtful songwriting, and tracks such as ‘Troi’n Aur’ have become live favourites for their dynamic riffs and punchy performances.

Rhys from the band shared: “When it comes to performing, my favourite has to be ‘Troi’n Aur’. The crowd always joins in, and the bridge gives me such an adrenaline rush. It’s been a packed year for us with shows across Wales and even abroad.”

The band have also been gaining attention from national broadcasters, featuring on BBC Radio Cymru’s ‘Sound of Music 2025’ list of artists to watch and performing at major festivals that receive coverage across BBC platforms.

Listen here

Ratoon

Pop rock/indie rock

South Wales indie rock band Ratoon made a mark in 2025 with their debut EP Butterfly Effect, released in September. The four-track record blends modern indie rock with punk energy.

Their song ‘Missing’ emerged as a standout track for its catchy hooks and emotional edge. The band describes it as a deeply personal reflection on the absence and impact of father figures, a theme that gives the song its heartfelt resonance.

The band has also been active on the live circuit this year, playing a series of gigs across Wales, including a summer appearance at the Newport Summer Sessions in July and a set at Amplitude Swansea in August, where they shared the cill with a range of local acts.

Listen here

Llinos Emanuel

Folk

Singer-songwriter Llinos Emanuel continued to build on her rising profile in 2025 with the realease of her EP I’m Yours, which features both English and Welsh version of its tracks.

The EP includes the wintery ballad ‘Cosy’ and showcases her blend of jazz-pop harmonies and contemporary songwriting.

Emanuel said about the ballad: “It’s a warm, wintery love song about the quiet comfort of being truly seen and loved by someone.”

Since her debut, Emanuel has steadily gained attention for her distinctive voice and intimate songwriting style. Earlier singles like ‘Golden’ and ‘Unlle’ helped establish her presence on radio playlists and streaming platforms.

Her live highlights include a sold-out debut at Green Note and performances at Union Chapel, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Listen here

Black Havana

Rock

Rock band Black Havana have been turning heads in 2025 with their loud, riff-driven sound and high-energy live shows. Drawing on classic rock influences with a modern edge, the band have built a reputation for powerful performances that lean into distortion, heavy rhythms and sharp hooks.

Earlier in the year, the band released ‘R Time,‘ a track that helped introduce their sound to a wider audience, before following it up with their latest single ‘DOA.’

The release came after a busy period on the live circuit, including a mix of headline and support slots. Earlier this month, Black Havana played a sold-out headline show at Swansea’s Bunkhouse, marking a significant moment as they continue to grow their audience.

Listen here

Eve Goodman and SERA

Folk

Folk singer-songwriters Eve Goodman and SERA released their collaborative Welsh-language album Natur in October 2025, a collection of songs rooted in nature, language and emotional reflection. The pair, who first worked together after being selected as BBC Horizons Artists, have described the project as a celebration of both the natural world and human experience.

Eve Goodman said of the single ‘Cwlwm Cariad’ that it reflects “the importance of both the light and the dark, the doing and the being”, while SERA said the pared-back piano and vocal arrangement was chosen because it captured something “quite special”.

The album has been supported by radio airplay and live performances, including festival appearances, as the duo continue to build their profile.

Listen here

Adwaith

Post punk

Welsh trio Adwaith continued to make waves in 2025 with the release of their ambitious double album Solas, a 23-track project recorded across Wales, Lisbon and the Outer Hebrides that explores self discovery and belonging.

The band described the latest single ‘Heddiw / Yfory’ as a reflection on the intense bond people have with places that shaped them, saying it captures “the comfort and familiarity of returning home.”

Solas has been shortlisted for the 2025 Welsh Music Prize, underscoring its impact in a year that also saw the group appear on BBC Radio 1 and perform major shows across the UK and Europe.

Adwaith have maintained a busy live schedule, including festival appearances such as the Cardiff Music City Festival and headline dates, helping reinforce their position as one of Wales’s most influential Welsh-language acts.

This autumn, Adwaith announced they would be taking an indefinite break after celebrating a decade as a band, saying they planned to step back from music and pursue other projects before returning to create their next album.

Listen here

Siula

Cinematic pop

Cardiff electro-pop duo Siula released their debut album Night Falls on the World in July 2025. The record, which was shortlisted for the 2025 Welsh Music Prize, blends pulsing rhythms and textured synths with ethereal vocals from Iqra Malik and immersive production from Llion Robertson, creating a sound that has been described as both nostalgic and forward-looking.

Llion Robertson said the pair aimed to build “a deeply personal and honest record” that draws listeners into its emotional landscapes, with each track capturing its own distinct mood.

The album’s tracks, including ‘Fragments’ and ‘Kyoto Sky,‘ have earned praise for their cinematic quality and emotional depth, and Siula have continued to support the release with live performances at festivals including Focus Wales.

Listen here

Dafydd Owain

Folk/ folk rock

North Wales musician and composer Dafydd Owain released his eagerly anticipated second solo album Ymarfer Byw in October 2025, following critical attention for his 2023 debut album Uwch Dros y Pysgod.

Known for his introspective and emotionally resonant songwriting, Owain described Ymarfer Byw as a project born out of a personally intense period, saying the title – which translates loosely as “practising life” – reflects “the idea that we’re all essentially practising life… it’s both our first and last time doing it.”

The album, built around reflective language and meditative arrangements, has been met with strong responses to singles such as ‘Leo’ and ‘Cawl,‘ and Owain marked its release with performances at Galeri in Caernarfon and St John’s Church in Cardiff.

Listen here

Proprioception

Hardcore punk

Hardcore band Proprioception continued to build a presence in 2025 with a series of raw, high-intensity release and haunting live performances.

Their EP My Salvation Lies in the Church of You was released earlier this year, featuring abrasive tracks such as ‘I’m Your Master Now’ and ‘High Heels Inside Your Throat,‘ that underline both the band’s uncompromising approach to hardcore punk.

The band have remained active in Newport, where they say the punk scene is alive and kicking. They appeared on bills with other heavy acts at grassroots venues and maintaining a steady run of shows throughout the year as their reputation within the Welsh DIY scene continues to grow.

Listen here

CELAVI

Metal/dance/electronic

Bilingual nu-metal duo Celavi continued to make waves in 2025 with a string of releases and video projects that pushed the boundaries of heavy music.

In May they dropped the single ‘EYELINER,‘ an anthem track featuring lyrics in English, German and Welsh that the band described as born from a refusal to conform and aimed at listeners who feel lie outsiders.

They blend nu-metal, industrial and goth influences with tuned-down guitars and intense rhythms, highlights the group’s genre-defying approach.

Celavi have also gained support from multiple BBC platforms, including BBC Introducing and BBC 6 Music, and performed live across the UK, building their profile as one of the Wales’ most distinctive acts in the heavier end of the scene.

Listen here

PARCS

Electronic/synth

South Wales indie/synth-pop quartet PARCS released their EP Sleepless in May 2025, marking a significant step forward for the Newport-based group.

The four-track record, including singles such as “Pull/Push” and “Red Lines”, explores themes around anxiety and mental health while combining shimmering synth lines and dance-driven rhythms. The band said “Pull/Push” was shaped around the tension of indecision, with layered synth textures balanced by a punchy drum beat that reflects the track’s title and mood.

Sleepless has attracted radio support from BBC Radio Wales and BBC 6 Music, and PARCS performed at events including Summer Sessions in Newport, where they were among the featured acts this summer.

Listen here

Welsh music continues to build momentum in the current decade, with each year bringing fresh talent and acclaimed releases. With new music on the way from some of the country’s most exciting artists, 2026 is shaping up to be another string year for Wales’ thriving music scene.