£20 million boost for transport improvements in Cardiff

More than £20 million is set to be invested in transport improvements in Cardiff over the next three years as part of a wider funding package for south-east Wales.

The Welsh Government has confirmed allocations of over £20.5 million for the capital through its Regional Transport Fund, which forms part of a £48.5 million investment across the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR).

The funding supports the first year of a new five-year Regional Transport Plan aimed at improving local transport infrastructure.

The funding for Cardiff is spread across three financial years, with up to £5.7 million allocated for 2026–27, £9 million for 2027–28, and £6 million for 2028–29.

The money will be combined with other funding streams to deliver a range of projects focused on public transport, walking and cycling.

Among the schemes planned for the first year is the development of a sustainable travel corridor along Newport Road, linking the city centre to the Newport boundary.

The project is expected to include a permanent cycleway, improved bus priority measures and upgrades to walking routes.

Further proposals include the Northern Bus Corridor, which will introduce additional bus priority measures between the city centre and north Cardiff, alongside continued investment in active travel infrastructure such as new crossings and bus lanes.

School Streets schemes are also planned in areas including Tremorfa and Ely, aimed at improving safety for pupils by reducing traffic around schools. Additional road safety measures, including junction improvements and reviews of speed limits, are expected to form part of the programme.

The funding will also support upgrades to bus stops across the city, including new shelters and improved accessibility, as well as a wider programme of smaller walking and cycling improvements.

Public transport

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for climate change and transport, Dan De’Ath, said the funding would help support a shift away from car use.

“This is the first year that Welsh Government funding has been allocated on a regional basis through the Cardiff Capital Region. The funding announcement will help the council further improve transport across the city, with a clear priority to encourage more people to use public transport, encourage walking and cycling, so we are less reliant on private cars.

“Together, these schemes aim to make Cardiff’s streets safer, support local communities and businesses, improve public transport reliability, and encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.”

Welsh Government transport secretary Ken Skates said the wider funding package would deliver benefits across the region.

“I am delighted to confirm nearly £50 million of funding, as part of the Regional Transport Fund, for councils across south-east Wales. This is a significant milestone for the region’s transport network, as this funding will directly benefit communities across all local authority areas, delivering real improvements to people’s daily lives.

“The schemes being funded reflect priorities agreed in partnership between local authorities, the Cardiff Capital Region, Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.”

Ministers said the investment is intended to support a more connected and sustainable transport network across south-east Wales, with further projects to be rolled out across the region over the coming years.