Activists write open letter protesting against use of Bute Park for summer events

More than 90 environmental and community activists have signed an open letter to Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas protesting about the use of Bute Park for a series of events this summer.

Coordinated by Cardiff Civic Society and the Friends of Bute Park, the letter is addressed to Cllr Thomas and the cabinet member for parks, Cllr Jen Burke.

Adverse effects

It states: “We the undersigned on behalf of our communities are writing this open letter to express our concerns about the adverse effects the corporate events you are planning for Blackweir Fields will have on local residents, the loss of access for the general public to Blackweir Fields for weeks at a time this summer, the cricket clubs who use pitches there and for whom it is their ‘home’ ground, and the felling of trees in Bute Park for access to these events.

“We are especially concerned given the loss of green space across Cardiff and the warnings about the deteriorating state of nature in Wales.

“Blackweir Fields are part of Bute Park, a Grade 1 listed park which is enjoyed by thousands of people every year. In essence the Council holds them in trust for all sections of the community to enjoy, not for the exclusive and restricted use of a small minority for several weeks of the year.

“For Cardiff Council to give over the use of Blackweir Fields to corporate events for weeks at a time during summer months for years to come lacks consideration of Cardiff residents. Tickets were sold for these events and trees cut down before local residents were even able to make their representations at the Cardiff Council Licensing Committee.

“It is also of concern that Cardiff Council undertook no engagement with the myriad of users and visitors to the park, and only undertook the bare minimum legal requirement in respect of its Licensing application. Bute Park is an important part of the life of Cardiff, and as such it surely warranted better communication from the Council than just a Licensing advert in a local newspaper and some notices on posts?”

Green spaces

The letter continues: “You will be aware of how important nature is to the people of Cardiff, from the many recent campaigns by local residents to try and save green spaces and mature trees in Cardiff. More than 30 such campaigns have been set up.

“A recent survey showed how much the Welsh public supports urgent action for nature, with 77% of people wanting to see more nature thriving in their local green spaces and 80% saying time spent in nature is important to their health and well-being.

“It is of concern to us all that Wales is ranked 224 out of 240 countries on the Natural History Museum’s Biodiversity Index.

“The Senedd Environment Committee has recently raised its serious concerns about the state of nature in Wales saying ‘Wales’ nature is disappearing at an alarming rate’. In addition, Audit Wales has recently highlighted the importance of public authorities taking decisive action on biodiversity decline.

“For all of the above reasons we are asking that you move the events planned for Blackweir – we note that Coopers Field has now become available and presents ample space for this year’s events. We encourage you to do this as a mark of your commitment to protect our precious Cardiff green spaces.

“We welcome artists such as Stevie Wonder playing in Cardiff, but in the future commercial events should be held in commercial venues.”

Vibrant

The council defends the use of the park for such events. Cllr Burke has stated previously: “The announcement of these new shows at Blackweir Fields, hot on the heels of the first ever Cardiff Music City Festival, shows just how central live music is to Cardiff’s future, and with good reason.

“Music’s cultural value is undisputed, but it also generates in the region of £100m a year for the economy and plays a significant role in making Cardiff the vibrant, creative city we all know and love.”

