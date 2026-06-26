‘Best adventure store in Wales’ launches hunt for new owners

Nation Cymru staff

A thriving adventure store in one of Wales’ most desirable locations is on the hunt for new owners, after its current owners decided to hang up their hiking boots after almost five decades of trading.

Crickhowell Adventure is an award-winning independent outdoor shop in Crickhowell, on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Since 1977 they have been helping walkers, campers and climbers choose reliable boots, clothing and kit for the hills here and further afield.

The shop is also a source of local information, as well as providing essential updates on the weather for anyone venturing nearby.

Crickhowell Adventure’s story began when Jeff Thomas and John Inns rented the basement of what was then ‘The Cheese Press’, (now Bookish) in the High Street, Crickhowell.

According to their website: “They did not have much stock in the early days and so as the shop was long and narrow with a large chimney breast in the middle, they would move stock across the shop while customers were at the far end to make it look as if there was more! Being keen outdoor enthusiasts with experience throughout the mountains of Europe, they took redundancy from British Steel and having seen there was no outdoor equipment outlet available locally decided to do it themselves.

“After a couple of years, the business moved across the road to Number 1 High Street, which is where we still are today, although with a bit more stock than before. So that was our start, all those years ago. Obviously things have changed, John, sadly is no longer with us and Jeff has retired, so it’s up to Jane and gang to keep things going. They’re not doing a bad job as the shop has won an award in The Great Outdoor magazine for the best Independent Outdoor retailer category, of which they are very proud!

“All the staff enjoy the outdoors whether walking, long distance and local, and cycling. They are only too happy to test new clothing and equipment as part of their jobs. This means they can advise about products from personal experience, giving customers first-hand advice and super personal service. They enjoy chatting to customers about where they have been and swapping ideas for future ventures…whether yours or theirs!”

However, after almost five decades of working at the heart of the community, it’s on to pastures new for the owners.

Sharing their plans on social media, Crickhowell Adventure said: “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime, now we’re ready for the next one. Know anyone who fancies running the best outdoor shop in Wales?”

The picturesque town is enjoying its time in the sun at the moment, with Country Living writing recently: “Crickhowell is small, but its high street has the range and mix that many larger places would envy. There are bookshops, galleries, cafés, an artisanal bakery, a river running through town and breathtaking walking country just beyond it.

“In an age where so many high streets feel increasingly interchangeable, Crickhowell has become known for championing its independent businesses and pushing back against the chain-store sameness that has dulled so many other town centres.

“Local businesses have joined forces in campaigns to protect that identity – the result is a place with real local spirit rather than a high street that looks nice in photos.”

Members of the community and customers from much across the world took to Crickhowell Adventure’s post with their best wishes for staff, with one writing: “Wishing you a wonderful retirement! You’ve done so much in supporting adventure in the local community and further afield.”

Another reads: “Hi Jeff, well deserved retirement, as my brother bob was always the walking, climber, caver , in the family, he always spoke highly of you and your shops for anything he needed, hope someone takes it over with your experience and knowledge, happy retirement.”

Another member of the community wrote: “You are an institution Jane. Can’t imagine Crickhowell without your shop. Such a lynchpin of the community. I hope the shop passes to good hands – such a rarity these days to have somewhere of such calibre. You’ve done the most brilliant job – it’ll be good to have more flexibility in your life!”

While another comment reads: “Wishing you a happy retirement. It’s a great little shop. You saved me and my OMM partner from disaster in 2018 when I left the tent poles at home! You sold us a great little tent at 9.00 am on Saturday morning and we just made it to the start at Llanthony in time.”