Bristol Airport launches legal challenge against Welsh Government over Cardiff Airport support 

Emily Price

Bristol Airport has launched a legal challenge objecting to Welsh Government support for Cardiff Airport.

In a written statement published on Wednesday (July 9) Cabinet Secretary for Economy Rebecca Evans said the legal action concerned an investment package of £205.2m across a ten-year period.

The Welsh Government had referred the proposed investment to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in August last year.

In April this year, following consideration of the feedback from the CMA, details of the subsidy were uploaded to the UK Subsidy Transparency Database.

Challenge

However on June 25, the Welsh Government received notice that Bristol Airport was challenging the decision of Welsh ministers by way of an appeal to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Ms Evans said: “The Welsh Government will defend this legal challenge.

“Cardiff Airport is of vital importance to the economy of the south Wales region – with thousands of jobs stemming from the airport and the economic ecosystem supported by it.”

It is not yet clear how long it may take for the legal challenge to reach its conclusion.

Questions

Ms Evans said: “I recognise that Members and their constituents may have many questions regarding the implications for the airport’s future arising from this legal challenge.

“However, as the Welsh Government is now in a litigation process, ministers will be limited in what they can provide to the Senedd in terms of updates and responses to questions.

“It is imperative that we let the independent legal process run its course in proper order.”

In May, Nation.Cymru reported how lawyers working on behalf of Bristol Airport had written to the Welsh Government demanding more details on the multi million pound subsidy for Cardiff Airport.

It came after Bristol Airport’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Lees wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy raising concerns about the cash award.

Mr Lees said the subsidy would “exceed Cardiff Airport’s current annual turnover” in each year of the planned 10-year duration and “distort competition between airports and airlines”.

He also raised fears that the funding would risk reducing air travel choice for customers, including those living in south Wales.

Nationalised

Following news of the legal action, the Welsh Conservatives have renewed criticism of Labour’s spending on Cardiff Airport.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure Sam Rowlands said: “The Welsh Labour Government has already sunk more than £200 million of taxpayers’ money into this failing nationalised airport – that’s around £286 per household across Wales.

“Given these figures, people across Wales will rightly question what they are getting in return.

“Labour has shown time and time again that ministers in Cardiff Bay have no idea how to run an airport and they should follow calls from the Welsh Conservatives that this failing airport should be sold to the private sector, so that it can not only survive but thrive.”

In the Senedd on Tuesday (July 8) First Minister Eluned Morgan faced questions from the Tory leader about the decision to nationalise Cardiff Airport.

Since 2013, the Welsh Government has sunk the best part of £200 million into the loss-making airport.

Sport

Darren Millar criticised the further £200 million subsidy and called for Cardiff Airport “to be sold to somebody who knows how to run airports”.

Baroness Morgan said she would not advocate for Wales to be one of the only countries in Europe without an airport.

She said: “The subsidy is not insignificant, but if you look at what we get as a nation as a result of being able to host things like European football cups, those in themselves bring in around £200 million.

“Without an airport, we wouldn’t be able to host those kinds of things.

“I think it is worth mentioning that, because it is important.

“Of course we want to see more flights and more airlines using the airport.

“I do hope that the people of Wales will take advantage of the fact that they can fly from Cardiff Airport over the summer.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

