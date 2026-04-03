Campaigners call for major rail expansion in Wales
Campaigners have urged political parties to back a major expansion of Wales’ rail network ahead of the Senedd election, warning that large parts of the country risk long-term decline without better connectivity.
In an open letter, Traws Link Cymru said Wales is being held back by a lack of joined-up infrastructure.
“Wales currently lacks a coherent, all-Wales heavy rail network capable of supporting balanced regional growth,” the group said.
“Too many communities… remain disconnected, limiting economic opportunity, access to education and healthcare.”
The organisation is calling for a renewed, “ambitious” approach to railway development, including reinstating long-closed lines linking Bangor, Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Aberystwyth and Carmarthen.
At the heart of the campaign is what it describes as a missing north–south rail spine along the western side of Wales.
Currently, journeys between north and south Wales often require lengthy detours via England — something campaigners say reflects a structural weakness in the network.
Reinstating former rail routes closed during the Beeching cuts would create a continuous west coast corridor, reconnecting communities that have been isolated for decades.
The group argues the issue goes far beyond transport.
“This is not simply a transport proposal. It is a long-term regional strategy,” it said.
Campaigners say improved rail links would expand labour markets, improve access to education and healthcare, boost tourism, and support local businesses.
Economic concerns
The group’s accompanying briefing warns that regions including Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire face long-term population decline, driven in part by poor connectivity and limited economic opportunities.
It argues that without intervention, these trends risk becoming entrenched.
“This is about enabling West and north West Wales to compete and thrive, rather than manage decline,” the report states.
Campaigners also highlight the environmental benefits of shifting journeys from road to rail, alongside potential for freight transport in rural areas.
Central to the campaign is a demand for a fresh feasibility study into restoring rail links.
Traws Link Cymru says previous assessments have been too narrow, focusing heavily on engineering challenges and short-term demand rather than wider economic and social benefits.
“We are asking all political parties… to commission a meaningful, comprehensive and independent feasibility study,” the group said.
“Wales deserves infrastructure planning that is bold, evidence-based and rooted in national ambition.”
The proposed study would examine job creation, regional investment, environmental gains, tourism potential and the cultural benefits of reconnecting Welsh-speaking communities.
Election
With the Senedd election just weeks away, the group is calling on parties to commit to examining how rail investment could transform Wales.
It said it was not asking parties to back specific projects in advance, but to support a full and evidence-led assessment of the country’s long-term transport needs.
Traws Link Cymru has also invited political parties to meet with campaigners to discuss how improved rail connectivity could be reflected in their manifestos.
The group, founded in 2013, has long argued that reconnecting west Wales by rail is key to the country’s future.
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I live in Flintshire- only LEA in Wales with a GVA above he UK average. Based on the last census data, 0.2% of the workforce commute to work by train. Seems ridiculous to throw money at trains when so many pressing needs in local government, health and education. Even if we increased rail users 10x, it still benefits such a small % of population
There is an issue in Flintshire relating to the connectivity with rail at Shotton. The lines don’t connect (high level and low level) going in different directions although passenger numbers increased from 141k in 2022 to 277k in 2025. What’s needed is a new interchange station, linking the lines as recommended by the National Rail recommendation in 2015, but the current government in the Senedd tends to ignore north Wales and any investment has concentrated on increasing train frequency to Liverpool and Chester.
Or invest in buses or roads? As I say even if you increase passenger numbers by an order of magnitude, which I don’t think has been done in the UK on the last 50 years, it improves the lives of such a small proportion of the population
Fair point. My impression is shotton is mostly issued for leisure – people going for night out Liverpool. Maybe for students going to hope or Wrexham. Or into Chester. I use shotton quite a bit. Worth remembering 270k per year sounds a lot but relatively still small fry compared to flint, Wrexham or Chester.
I dont think ignore is right word. Just limited budget. Things have improved with new trains
Ah well, maybe we should scrap all forms of public transport altogether because YOU don’t see the point of it.
I’m not arguing for black and white. Just the return on investment to improve people’s lives is relatively minor. It’s currently 18 month plus for knee replacements in Flintshire. Local school laid off two teachers last summer. Lack if direct buses. I know where my priorities are and it’s not the 0.2%
Elfed, then you should be aware that they are going to give you another station just 2km along the line from Hawarden Bridge station. This according to the Gov is going to revolutionise transport in North Wales linking Deeside industrial estate with Wrexham and Liverpool. Yes I know Hawarden Bridge serves that industrial estate, and is hardly ever used – it is a request stop. Personally I travel to Liverpool from Flintshire about once a month and no matter what the hype I will go past Buckley,Shotton and Hawarden Bridge stations and catch the train at Hooton on the Wirral… Read more »
TfW does not support Wales economic growth. I regularly visit Crewe and Manchester and in last year only ever seen TfW advertising trips to Cardiff – could advertise trips to Rhyl and walk the scenic North Wales coastline, but they are Cardiff obsessed. How much money has been spent on Cardiff to Holyhead / Manchester buffet car menu? While rest of Wales has trains with no seat reservations? SNCF and Air France have offered plane-train tickets for 30 years. To align with Wales sustainably agenda, TfW could partner with Celtic Collection and offer train-accomodation options throughout Wales – only offer… Read more »
Swansea is still waiting for electrification by the way. What happened there?
The UK Government pulled the funding plug. It’s not TfW or the WG’s fault.
Yep. When the trains pull into Swansea look out the window. You’ll see some electrification which was done. It’s the depot at Maliphant sidings where Hitachi had installed the overhead electrical equipment according to original plans. Then the UK government pulled the funding. GWR had to retrofit the new 900s rolling stock to run in diesel bi-mode. Cash diverted back to England.
TfW are part of the problem.
They only work in the south and Valleys and the North Coast.
The rural parts get very little.
There is no transport plan for UK. Europe do economic plans, such as http://www.railbaltica.org one plan for road / rail / airport / seaports. If Wales looked at one plan, maybe to relieve some congestion on M4 it would make economic sense for Irish Ferries moving Pembroke to Rosslare to Avonmouth to Rosslare with one extra boat.