Cardiff University academics vote overwhelmingly for strike action

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University staff have overwhelmingly backed industrial action in a fight against huge job cuts, the University and College Union has announced.

The news came as musician, campaigner, and politician Dafydd Iwan lent his support to staff fighting for their jobs, and against management plans to axe whole programmes or departments, including nursing, modern languages, religion and theology, music, and ancient history.

Iwan said he was “very worried” about the cuts, and in support of those “campaigning to protect Cardiff University’s jobs and courses and standards, for the benefit of students and staff, and for the benefit of the future of our nation”.

A massive 83% backed strike action, and 86% backed action short of a strike up to and including an assessment boycott, in a ballot that saw over 64% of Cardiff UCU members vote.

Next steps

The ballot result means that members could now down tools unless management agrees to rule out compulsory redundancies.

Staff will meet this week to decide upon next steps including the options of strike action and action short of a strike up to and including an assessment boycott, which could disrupt student graduations this summer.

Management claims it needs to make the cuts to balance the books, but UCU’s independent analysis of Cardiff University’s finances show that they could draw on £188m in available cash to protect jobs and student provision.

Since the cuts were announced, Cardiff University’s leaders have come under sustained pressure to reverse them:

* Cardiff UCU has tabled an alternative proposal for a longer, more gradual recovery drawing on available funds without cutting jobs which has cross-party political support in Wales;

* The Welsh Government has made £19m additional funding available to Welsh universities and said they should work in social partnership with UCU to avoid compulsory redundancies;

* Management has come under repeated fire for establishing a new campus in Kazakhstan while cutting the University at home; and

* This week, Cardiff Vice Chancellor Prof Wendy Larner was criticised for delaying an appearance to be scrutinised by the Senedd’s Education Committee.

“Climate of fear”

At-risk staff, many unable to speak out against the cuts because of a widely reported “climate of fear”fostered by senior managers, have built a vibrant coalition in defence of their jobs.

Welsh musical legend Dafydd Iwan, an Honorary Fellow at the University since 2022, and an alumnus of its BA in Architecture, is the latest to add his voice to the campaign. He follows Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Nobel-prize winning academics, artists and musicians including Sir Simon Rattle, MP’s and MS’s across parties, public figures such as former Labour Leader Neil Kinnock, the Royal College of Nursing, Church groups, as well as the presidents of the European and London Mathematical Societies.

Hundreds of musicians from across the UK also added to Cardiff University’s managers’ woes when they took to Cardiff streets last month, performing Iwan’s “alternative Welsh national anthem” and protest song “Yma o Hyd” (in English: “We’re Still Here”) as the Cardiff University Salvation Orchestra.

Dafydd Iwan said: “As a fellow of three Welsh Universities, I am very worried about the tremendous squeeze on their funding these days. The future of Wales depends to a large extent on having viable and progressive Universities to serve them. I send this message of support to everyone who is campaigning to protect Cardiff University’s jobs and courses and standards, for the benefit of students and staff, and for the benefit of the future of our nation.”

Opposition

Cardiff University UCU branch president Dr Joey Whitfield said: “This ballot result shows Cardiff staff are utterly opposed to the cruel and unnecessary cuts management are trying to force through.

“It’s time for Cardiff University leaders to listen to staff, and the huge amount of public, political, cultural, and community support we have built, before they further damage the University’s tattered reputation.

“They must use the University’s £188m of available cash to fund a more cautious and evidence-based approach to improving our finances without destroying our members’ lives.

“Industrial action is always difficult, and always a last resort, but if the University doesn’t negotiate and row back on its disastrous plans we will be left with no choice.”

UCU general secretary Dr Jo Grady said: “Cardiff staff are furious at the university’s refusal to work with UCU to avoid these swingeing cuts.

“The vice-chancellor now needs to concentrate on resolving this dispute and avoiding strike action at home before thinking about opening up a new campus in Kazakhstan.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

