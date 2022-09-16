Charles III to visit Senedd, Llandaff Cathedral and Cardiff Castle today as he returns to Wales as King

The King and the Queen Consort will today visit Wales as the last stop at the end of a national tour following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will return to the country on Friday as its monarch after previously holding the title of Prince of Wales for 64 years.

The royal couple will journey first to Llandaff Cathedral, then to the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, and lastly on to Cardiff Castle.

Members of the public have been invited to line the routes to all three locations, with people also allowed entry to Cardiff Castle on a first come, first served basis.

A republican protest, organised by a number of groups under the banner Real Democracy Now, is due to be held outside the castle grounds from 1pm. The King’s visit falls on Owain Glyndŵr Day, a celebration of the last Prince of Wales elevated to the position of leader by the people of Wales.

Wales will be the last destination on the tour of nations they embarked on after Charles’s proclamation as King, travelling more than 1,500 miles around the UK in his first week on the throne.

As Charles sets foot on Welsh soil, after landing near the cathedral, a gun salute will be fired by the reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery at Cardiff Castle.

Arriving at the cathedral by car he will be met by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan before taking part in a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen, which will be led by the dean.

The Archbishop of Wales, Bishop of Bangor Andy John, will give an address, and First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to give a reading.

Emerging from the cathedral they will greet mourners, well-wishers and schoolchildren before leaving to travel to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Soldiers from 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, The Royal Welsh, sailors from the Royal Navy and RAF personnel will line the King’s path to the Senedd.

Trumpeters from The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh will also perform.

The King will be presented with a motion of condolence in the Senedd’s main debating chamber by the leaders of the main parties.

Charles will then stand to reply and Llywydd Elin Jones MS, the Senedd’s presiding officer and speaker, will close the session.

The King may say a sentence in Welsh during his speech, as he has done in visits to the other devolved nations.

Charles and Camilla will then have a chance to read some of the condolence messages left by members during a special session on Sunday when the Senedd was recalled.

Audience

The new King and Queen Consort will go on a procession through the city on their way to Cardiff Castle.

At the castle, members of The Royal Welsh will be in place to receive the King, including Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson and Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regiment’s official mascot, a goat.

Farrier Major Mark Holland and Lance Corporal Emrys Forlan Jones, the regimental Welsh mountain pony from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and 60 cadets from across Wales will also be present.

The King will have a private audience with Mr Drakeford and Senedd speaker Ms Jones.

In the castle’s Banqueting Hall Charles and Camilla will hold a reception for local charities and faith leaders.

Road closures

From 6am until 6pm on Friday September 16th, the following roads in Cradiff city centre will be closed:

North Road between Boulevard de Nantes and Kingsway

Kingsway from North Road to Duke Street

Duke Street throughout its length

Castle Street throughout its length

Wood Street between Westgate Street and St Mary Street

St Mary Street from Custom House Street to High Street

High Street throughout its length

Wood Street

Westgate Street

Cowbridge Road East between Westgate Street and Cathedral Road but access will be maintained.

As a contingency, if large crowds materialise, then the following road closures may be put in place:

Lloyd George Avenue throughout its length

Herbert Street between Lloyd George Avenue and Callaghan Square

Callaghan Square from Dumball’s Road to Bute Street

Full length of St Mary Street until Callaghan Square.

Last visit

The royal visit will be televised for people wishing to stay at home.

Those attending in person are advised not to bring large bags, to dress for the weather, bring plenty of water and prepare for long periods of standing.

Many roads in and around the city will be closed so walking or using public transport is advised, Cardiff Council said.

Charles and Camilla’s last official visit to Wales was in July, when they travelled to areas and organisations across South Wales.

The tour included trips to Treorchy High Street in the Rhondda Valley, where Charles was pictured pulling a pint behind the bar at The Lion pub.

They also visited the National Botanic Garden of Wales, St Govan’s Chapel, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the opening of Hay Castle in Hay-on-Wye.

Investiture

Charles bestowed his former title of the Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, on his son William on September 9, during his first speech as King a day after the Queen died.

William’s wife Kate, now the Princess of Wales, is the first to hold the title since Diana.

A petition calling for an end to the Prince of Wales title has gathered more than 25,000 signatures.

It has been suggested that William’s investiture could be held in Llandaff Cathedral next year following his father’s coronation.

Charles’s investiture took place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle and drew protests from Welsh nationalists, republicans and Welsh language campaigners.

In an interview with ITV’s politics programme Sharp End on Monday, former Welsh minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas recalled a conversation he had Charles about the investiture during which he claims the then-Prince of Wales said: “Do you think I want to put William through what I went through?”

