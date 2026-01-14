Council doubles down on ‘green commitment’ by closing woodland and sending in more diggers

Amelia Jones

Work is going ahead on a council-led butterfly forest project despite strong opposition from local residents over the large-scale felling of trees.

Concerns were first raised last month in a local Facebook group after chainsaw crews arrived at the woodland surrounding The Wilderness Lake near Griffin Park, Newton.

Residents said they had been led to believe the £20,000 scheme would involve minimal intervention, such as light canopy clearance and the introduction of new plant species.

Instead, many were shocked by the extent of the large scale tree removal. One resident wrote: “No butterflies will be attracted by that.”

Another added: “My blood is boiling! We pay these people to represent us and they are all of the same mindset! Destroy everything natural!”

The butterfly garden is one of seven projects led by local town and community councils as part of Bridgend Council Cabinet’s Town and Community Capital Grant scheme.

Porthcawl town councillor Brian Jones said he was unaware of the scale of tree felling and questioned whether other councillors were fully informed.

He said: “I was not aware of that, no, and I don’t believe all councillors are aware of that.”

Nation.Cymru reported on the growing concerns among local residents and councillors, and asked Porthcawl Town Council for their response. They replied saying the concerns would be addressed at a future council meeting.

This week, new photographs were posted in the same Facebook group showing diggers on site, piles of gravel, and sections of the woodland path blocked off – signalling that work is now moving ahead.

The post read: “They’ve now blocked access to half the wilderness, brought in heavy plant machinery which is damaging the paths, and are urbanising this vital habitat with tonnes of gravel.”

The images prompted renewed anger from residents. One commented: “It’s so destructive. Don’t know how they get away with it.”

Another simply wrote: “And so it begins…”

When asked for an update, Cllr Elen Jones, Mayor of Porthcawl, speaking on behalf of the town council, said the project had been reviewed and that public concerns had been heard.

She said: “Porthcawl Town Council has reviewed this exciting ongoing project at its last two full council meetings, and that a site meeting has taken place with a member of the public who had concerns.

“We are now working together to deliver an enhanced area of biodiversity, for community use. We have received positive feedback from the community who look forward to its completion.”

Since this response, construction workers have put up signs saying the path will be shut every day 9am-3pm. The resident who first noticed the signs said: “The machinery is destroying the paths and getting mud everywhere.”

They also stated that they were not made aware that an application had been made for the footpath to be shut.