Council makes sweeping changes after losing its cabinet’s ‘Lionel Messi’

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A new face has been brought into a south Wales Cabinet to fill the space left by a councillor, described as the council’s Lionel Messi, who resigned from her posts and party in December.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, January 22, Council Leader Cllr Steve Thomas (Labour – Tredegar) put forward the Labour group’s selections for the role of Deputy Leader, and the Adult and Communities cabinet position to all councillors for confirmation.

Both roles were held by Cllr Helen Cunningham who resigned from the Labour party, claiming it is betraying those it was set up to help.

In the run up to Christmas, there were several other changes: Cllr Sonia Behr (Nantyglo) also left Labour and joined The Green Party, non-aligned Cllr Jonathan Millard (Ebbw Vale South) joined Reform UK, and Cllr Lee Parsons (Llanhilleth) left the official opposition Independent group to sit as a non-aligned councillor.

These shifts also meant that the council needed to make changes to the membership of its committees to maintain political balance.

Cllr Thomas formally proposed that Cllr Tommy Smith (Sirhowy) takes on the role of Deputy Council leader and that Cllr Jules Gardner (Brynmawr) is brought into the Cabinet to take on the Adult and Communities brief.

Cllr Smith will continue in his role as portfolio holder for Neighbourhood and Environmental Services and has been a member of the Cabinet since May last year.

This followed a re-jig of roles brought about by the departure of Social Services portfolio holder Cllr Haydn Trollope from Cabinet

Opposition Independent group leader Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Brynmawr) congratulated his “ward colleague” Cllr Gardener and wished him and Cllr Smith “all the best” in their new roles.

“Adult politics is about working together and getting the best outcomes for the community,” said Cllr Hodgins.

‘Great job’

Cllr Gardner said: “I have a big pair of shoes to fill as Cllr Cunningham did a great job, and I will give it 110 per cent and do my best.”

Cllr Smith thanked councillors for their kind words.

Cllr Cunningham (non-aligned Independent – Llanhilleth) said: “It’s excellent news for this council that Cllr Gardner joins cabinet and I will be happy to handover and information that’s useful to help you.

“It’s a wonderful portfolio with a wonderful team around it and gives an opportunity to work with partners from across Gwent, I wish you every success in it.”

Opposition Independent group Deputy Leader Cllr Joanna Wilkins (Cwmtillery) said: “Just to express my thanks to Helen she has been excellent for this council and it’s a major loss.

“Good luck to Jules and Tommy I’m sure you’ll do an excellent job.”

Cllr Lee Parsons added: “It will be remiss of me not to talk about Helen and the work she has done in both portfolio’s she’s looked after over the last couple of years; nobody likes losing Lionel Messi from their team.

“It will be hard job to fill.”

Amongst other changes agreed by council, Cllr Jen Morgan (Labour – Ebbw Vale North) replaces Cllr Sonia Behr on the Board of Tai Calon Housing Association and Cllr Diane Rowberry (Labour – Sirhowy) goes onto the Police and Crime Panel.

Breakdown

The make-up of the council as it now stands now:

Labour – 19.

Independent group – 9.

The Green Party – 1.

Reform UK – 1.

Non-aligned independent – 3.

Total – 33.