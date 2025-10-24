Crown Estate paying Prince Andrew’s rent while charging Welsh farmers to access their own land

Emily Price

The Crown Estate has been paying Prince Andrew’s rent whilst charging Welsh famers to access their own land.

Pressure has continued to grow on Prince Andrew as the controversy surrounding him and his Royal Lodge home shows no sign of abating.

The 30-room Windsor mansion has been leased to the disgraced royal from the UK state’s property empire, the Crown Estate, since 2003.

According to a 2005 National Audit Office report, the Prince made a one-off payment of £1 million to lease the property for 75 years.

He then paid only “one peppercorn” a year – a small symbolic sum which can be paid annually on a long lease as part of a legal arrangement between a tenant and the landlord.

‘Disgrace’

Welsh Lib Dem David Chadwick branded the Crown Estates’ lease deal with Prince Andrew a “disgrace”.

The Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP said: “Welsh farmers that are being forced to pay the Crown Estate to access their own land will now effectively be paying Prince Andrew’s rent.”

The Crown Estate is a huge collection of lands and holdings in the UK belonging to the British monarch worth around £16 billion.

It is run as a business, independent of government, but its profits are delivered to the UK Treasury each year.

An annual payment is also made to the monarch in the form of the Sovereign Grant, currently set at 12% of the total.

Refused

It’s has become a controversial issue in Wales over recent years with all county councils officially expressing their support for responsibility of the Crown Estate assets to be handed to the Welsh Government.

Last month, we reported how a 79-year-old farmer from Powys had paid the Crown Estate around £3000 for access to one of his own fields via a deteriorated track that can only be accessed using a tractor.

David Hardwick told Nation.Cymru that the Crown Estate had begun chasing him for back payments after he took a stand and refused to pay anymore fees.

The Crown Estate said they were, “committed to reviewing our leasing and licensing arrangements to ensure they are proportionate, transparent, and deliver value for communities”.

Commenting, David Chadwick said: “Earlier this year, I highlighted how the Crown Estate is charging Welsh farmers hundreds of pounds a year just to access their own land, in addition to the Government refusing to devolve the profit from its renewable energy portfolio in Wales to Welsh communities.

“It’s a disgrace that Welsh farmers being forced to pay the Crown Estate to access their own land will now effectively be paying Prince Andrew’s rent.

“The Public Accounts Committee should urgently establish an inquiry into the Crown Estate and how it is managing taxpayers’ money.”

Evidence

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey intervened in PMQs earlier this week, where he called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to allow a select committee inquiry into Prince Andrew’s arrangements, taking evidence from everyone involved, including the Prince himself.

Prince Andrew has faced fresh scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the release of Virginia Giuffre’s new book.

Ms Giuffre took her own life earlier this year. Her posthumous memoir reveals further details of allegations about Prince Andrew – which he has always denied.

In his response, the Prime Minister affirmed the importance of proper scrutiny of the Crown Estate and said: “I certainly support that.”

The Liberal Democrats have argued that it is in the taxpayers’ interest to investigate how the Crown Estate is spending its revenue.

Davey has since written to the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, asking him to establish an inquiry into the use of Royal Lodge by Prince Andrew and summon him to give evidence.