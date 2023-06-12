Dafydd Iwan slams far right groups for co-opting Yma o Hyd

Welsh folk singer Dafydd Iwan has hit out at far right groups who have been using Yma o Hyd.

Posting on Twitter, the legendary Welsh performer, who has seen a huge resurgence in interest in the song he released in 1983, hit out at those groups opposing the housing of asylum seekers who have co-opted the song.

In a bilingual message the singer wrote:

“Mae wedi dod i’m sylw fod ‘Yma o Hyd’ yn cael ei defnyddio gan bobol sy’n gwrthwynebu rhoi cartref i geiswyr lloches. Os gwelwch yn dda, peidiwch!!

“It has been brought to my notice that ‘Yma o Hyd’ is used by groups opposing the housing of asylum seekers. This must stop!!”

The song which first found favour as an adopted anthem at Llanelli RFC, saw massive renewed interest last year when it was used as the official Cymru song at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mae wedi dod i'm sylw fod 'Yma o Hyd' yn cael ei defnyddio gan bobol sy'n gwrthwynebu rhoi cartref i geiswyr lloches. Os gwelwch yn dda, peidiwch!!

It has been brought to my notice that 'Yma o Hyd' is used by groups opposing the housing of asylum seekers. This must stop!! — Dafydd Iwan (@dafyddiwan) June 11, 2023

The timing of Dafydd Iwan’s message comes amidst a row breaking out over the housing of asylum seekers in a luxury hotel in Llanelli.

The Home Office wants to house 207 migrants in the town’s four-star Stradey Park Hotel.

Nearly 400 people attended a public meeting last week and a group called the Furnace Action Committee – named after the village on the outskirts of Llanelli where the hotel is situated – has since been established to campaign against the plan.

Last weekend demonstrations took place outside the hotel, one involving members of the far-right Voice of Wales group which opposes the plan, and the other composed of people who wanted to convey the message that the asylum seekers would be welcome in Llanelli.

On the weekend Welsh Government minister Lee Waters who was knocking on doors to discuss concerns with his constituents was harassed on the street by a former organiser of a far-right political party.

The incident was filmed by former south Wales co-ordinator of the British National Party (BNP), Roger Phillips who branded the Deputy Minister for Climate Change a “coward” because the MS had blocked him on social media.

Mr Waters and Cllr Martin Palfreman had been in the Furnace area of Llanelli talking to local residents about proposals to use the Stradey Park Hotel to house asylum seekers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

