Reform UK unveils Dan Thomas as Welsh leader

Kyle Bright

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has revealed the party’s leader in Wales to be Dan Thomas, a former leader of Barnet Council in London, during a press conference in Newport.

Mr Thomas grew up in Blackwood in the South Wales Valleys, but spent most of his political career as a councillor – first as Tory leader of Barnet Council from 2019 to 2022, then joining Reform UK in June last year.

Before that, he has stood as a Welsh Conservative candidate in the Islwyn constituency for the 2010 and 2017 general elections, coming second on both occasions.

He later quit as a councillor for Finchley Church End in December, explaining that he stepped down to spend more time with his family and return to South Wales.

Speaking about his connection to Wales, he said: “I was born and raised in the Welsh Valleys, where my family lived for generations. My granddad was a miner, as was his dad before him.”

Mr Thomas said he had “fond memories” of growing up in Wales and did not want to leave when he turned 18. He went on: “But for many Welshmen and women, good opportunities in Wales are few and far between,”

“The well paying jobs and the high flying career paths are simply not there. So I left to build a successful career in financial services in London while serving my new community as a councillor and council leader.

“After 27 years, I’m back home raising two young boys in the Valleys so they can enjoy the same beautiful Welsh countryside that I played in as a child. I’ve come back to where I belong.”

His leadership begins with just over three months to go until the Senedd election. He said: “We are fighting to win, fighting for every vote because this is the last chance for Wales.

“We are at a turning point. We either settle for another four years of the same or we break the mould, start again and fulfil our potential. Wales is broken. Wales needs reform.”

During his speech, Mr Thomas talked about issues caused by houses in multiple occupation (HMO), barber shops and a car wash in Wales which he said was the “centre of a people trafficking ring”.

He described “uncontrolled immigration” as one of the major causes of the housing crisis.

“When Labour and Plaid Cymru say that you are not allowed to talk about immigration, when they try to shout you down by calling you a racist, please know that they are wrong and that they are out of touch,” he said.

“The people of Wales can see what’s really going on and they will back Reform to nip this problem in the bud.”

Mr Thomas also criticised what he described as “weak and woke policing” in London, and what “uncontrolled immigration” had done to the city.

Party leader Nigel Farage said he picked Dan Thomas to lead his party in Wales because he is “decent” and “respectable”, as well as being “battle hardened”, having experience in council leadership and running budgets.

Farage also announced the defection of James Evans at the event in Newport, the former Tory member of the Senedd who had the whip removed last month over his talks with Reform about a possible defection.

‘Led by Tories’

Welsh Labour said the unveiling of two former Conservative politicians at the Reform UK conference in Newport showed the party was “led by Tories”.

A spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage says there are no Tories in Wales – that’s because they’ve all jumped ship to Reform UK to save their own skins, with James Evans MS being the latest.

“And now we’ve got a man who was a London councillor until two months ago telling Wales what it needs.

“Ultimately it doesn’t matter who is named as Reform’s leader in Wales. They will just be Nigel Farage’s puppet, doing his bidding from Westminster and silencing the voices of the people of Wales.

“You can’t trust their leader. You can’t trust their words. Reform UK’s leader in Wales is another former Tory. Reform Wales: led by Tories.”

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, said: “Even Nigel Farage thinks that Reform candidates in Wales aren’t up to the job – that’s why he’s appointed a councillor from London as leader.

“Dan Thomas built his political career as a Conservative council leader in England. The same people who trashed our economy and hollowed out public services should not be trusted to reinvent themselves and lecture Wales about change.

“Wales needs ambition and serious leadership focused on the things that matter to people’s lives. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are offering that ambition, with clear plans to fix childcare, strengthen social care, revive our high streets and protect our NHS.”

‘Farage’s lapdog’

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, described Reform UK’s new Wales leader as Nigel Farage’s “lapdog”.

He said: “Two more ex-Tories defecting to Reform UK should come as no surprise to the people of Wales.

“Now, there is no doubt that Reform UK are simply recycled, washed-out Tories looking for a new political home now the Conservatives are dead in the water.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter who Farage has selected to represent him. The so-called leader’s sole responsibility will be to get Nigel Farage into No 10 Downing Street, because for Reform, Wales is nothing but a stepping stone.

“As was proven in the Caerphilly by-election and supported by opinion poll after opinion poll, only Plaid Cymru can stop Reform in the election on 7 May.

“Therefore, the people of Wales face a clear choice: a party that always stands up for Wales with Plaid Cymru, or Farage’s lapdog running our NHS and schools.”