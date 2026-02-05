Former Conservative MS James Evans defects to Reform
Kyle Bright
Former Conservative politician James Evans has been unveiled by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as the party’s latest defector ahead of May’s Senedd elections.
The announcement of his defection came during a press conference in Newport where party leader, Nigel Farage, revealed the leader of the party in Wales as ex-Tory council leader for Barnet, Dan Thomas.
Mr Evans acknowledged that he had been critical of Reform in the past and had done so publicly but said “serious people, not career politicians, reassess when the reality refuses to go away”.
“I looked again, I listened, I read the detail,” Mr Evans said.
“I saw a movement that has grown and starts where the other parties refuse to start, with the truth that Britain is broken, that Wales is broken and nothing gets fixed until you’re willing to admit it. That’s why I am here.”
He added that Plaid Cymru and the Green Party would lead Wales on a “slow march” to the break-up of the United Kingdom.
“I’m proudly Welsh but I’m proudly British,” Evans said. “These things are not in conflict and we are stronger together as one United Kingdom.”
James Evans had the whip removed from him by Welsh Conservative leader, Darren Millar, after he was informed by Mr Evans that he was continuing to engage with Reform about a potential defection.
He was dismissed as shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care and has since sat as an independent.
The announcement means that he now sits in the Senedd as a Reform member, bringing the party’s number of members in the Senedd to two.
Fellow former Conservative, Laura Anne Jones, defected to Reform in July as the party’s first Senedd member.
Today’s defection comes despite previous claims by Nigel Farage that he had “not spoken” to Mr Evans for “a couple of years”.
In fact, Mr Evans himself previously ruled out the possibility of a defection entirely. In a Facebook post in March, he said: “It’s easy to jump ship when things get tough, but real leadership takes courage and principles to drive change from within.
“I promise my constituents that I won’t sacrifice my values for political opportunity.
“Instead, I’ll stand firm and work with my Welsh Conservative colleagues to fix Wales for the benefit of everyone.”
‘Led by Tories’
Welsh Labour said the unveiling of two former Conservative politicians at the Reform UK conference in Newport showed the party was “led by Tories”.
A spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage says there are no Tories in Wales – that’s because they’ve all jumped ship to Reform UK to save their own skins, with James Evans MS being the latest.
On the announcement of Reform’s leader in Wales, they added: “And now we’ve got a man who was a London councillor until two months ago telling Wales what it needs.
“Ultimately it doesn’t matter who is named as Reform’s leader in Wales. They will just be Nigel Farage’s puppet, doing his bidding from Westminster and silencing the voices of the people of Wales.
“You can’t trust their leader. You can’t trust their words. Reform UK’s leader in Wales is another former Tory. Reform Wales: led by Tories.”
‘Recycled, washed-out Tories’
Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said the defection of two more ex-Tories should “come as no surprise to the people of Wales”, and described the party’s leader in Wales as “Farage’s lapdog”.
“Now, there is no doubt that Reform UK are simply recycled, washed-out Tories looking for a new political home now the Conservatives are dead in the water.”
He added: “It doesn’t matter who Farage has selected to represent him. The so-called leader’s sole responsibility will be to get Nigel Farage into No 10 Downing Street, because for Reform, Wales is nothing but a stepping stone.
“As was proven in the Caerphilly by-election and supported by opinion poll after opinion poll, only Plaid Cymru can stop Reform in the election on 7 May.
“Therefore, the people of Wales face a clear choice: a party that always stands up for Wales with Plaid Cymru, or Farage’s lapdog running our NHS and schools.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds MS, called out the hypocrisy of Evans’ defection: “Less than a year ago, James Evans told the country that defecting to Reform without facing the voters was an act without principle. Now he has done exactly the same thing himself.
If he genuinely believes what he said then, there is only one credible course of action now. He should resign his seat and call a by-election, so voters can decide whether they want a Reform politician representing them.”
Imagine being held back for Suella. Embarrassing.
And rightfully so. He was a failure in the Tories so this is the correct course of action.
No surprise there then! Given his Facebook posts ART Davies looks to be going the same way. Either that or he is looking to a Reformatory coalition in the next Senedd with his constant sniping against PC. Amusingly, I have been awarded “Top Fan” status for my regular rebuttals of his comments.
According to Will Heyward’s podcast: its likely that after the Senedd election when the Tories get obliterated Millar will have to resign and RT will once again be Welsh Tory leader.
The current opinion polls for the Senedd suggest that both Tory defectors to Reform would not be reelected to the Senedd under Conservative colours. Their chances would be far better under Reform which is looking more and more like a retirement home for Tory politicians.
If Britain is broken then he, as a tory, helped break it.
What “detail”
Ironic that it was the Tories and farage who’ve destroyed the UK, and now theyre pretending to be the saviors.
Ex useless, incompetent unprincipled Wales hating Tory rat joins the Far right English Nationalist party. Hardly breaking news is it?
Another career politician then. Swap parties to suit, not a backbone to create anything but hate.
Masonic Handshake!
Vile ex-Tory defects to another vile party. They deserve each other!!
Nigel Farage: “Welcome James Evans to the Reform UK rest home for failed Conservatives.”
James Evans flip flops along and then decides how he can elongate his career. A purely opportunistic move. Let’s all remember it was Conservatives like James who, if he is correct, broke Britain. Labour has not done spectacularly well in Wales either during that period and James has jumped on many bandwagons now ending up with fighting local windfarm proposals after opposing small school closures in an administration of which he was a part in Powys but seemingly with no coherent view of how Wales could be improved. Even when he was part of the administration in Powys it seems… Read more »
Meanwhile we learn that the Palace of Westminster will now cost £40bn to refurbish. Will Reform’s dodgy DoGE commit to saving this money by abolishing Westminster?
Now he can ask why Nick Candy is so much in the Epstein files. Apparently not just a mention, involved in various deals.
(in released documents)