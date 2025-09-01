David Gray to play two huge shows in Wales next summer

Multi-platinum artist David Gray is heading to Wales twice next year as part of his Past & Present World Tour.

The singer, who grew up in Pembrokeshire, is the first headline show announced for TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026 and will perform at the venue on Friday June 26, before headlining TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday July 11. He will be joined on both nights by special guests The Divine Comedy.

Following his headline Legends set at Electric Picnic this weekend, Gray’s announcement kicks off a brand-new summer run of UK & Ireland dates for 2026.

The Past & Present World Tour has already seen David sell out 68 shows across the USA, Australia, UK and Ireland in 2025, including landmark nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Dublin’s 3Arena. His Electric Picnic set marked another milestone in support of his widely praised new album Dear Life (out now via Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution).

David said: “We’ve had the most amazing tour this year, from the opening night in Boston to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and then on to the Royal Albert Hall in London and the 3Arena in Dublin.



The headlining show for TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Welsh roots

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We’re delighted to once again be working with the team in Llangollen. This venue is in such a beautiful part of the world and it is a pleasure to bring artists of the highest calibre here. We’ve had two great years in Llangollen so far and what a great way to kick off our plans for 2026 than by announcing David Gray – a multi-award winning artist with his own Welsh roots.”

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “We’re thrilled to be making our first announcement for summer 2026, ahead of our third year collaborating with Cuffe and Taylor on the Live at Llangollen Pavilion series of shows. David Gray is a hugely successful and popular artist (with well-known Welsh connections!), so we’re really looking forward to welcoming him to Llangollen next year!”

The announcement for Cardiff is presented as part of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live promoter Nick Saunders said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming David Gray to Cardiff next summer. The success of his world tour to date tells us this is going to be an incredible show and coupled with the sounds of The Divine Comedy, our audience is set to have a fantastic night.”

The announcement is the second for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle for 2026 with tickets to Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival already on sale.

Cardiff Castle presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday via depotlive.co.uk and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle go to depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about Live at Llangollen Pavilion go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk